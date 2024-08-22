Deer escapes injury after getting caught in football goal in Mintlaw

An Aberdeenshire wildlife charity have shared a safety warning after a deer got trapped in a football goal.

The team at New Arc Wildlife Rescue were called to a garden in Mintlaw on Tuesday morning to help the animal.

When they arrived, they discovered the netting was not tight enough to cause any serious injuries.

Paul Reynolds, the centre’s co-manager, shared how they were able to get the deer back to wildlife.

“A member of the public reported the deer had got stuck in the football net in their garden,” he said.

“Thankfully he was loosely tangled and the net hadn’t caused any significant constriction injuries.

“We were able to cut the net off and let him run free.”

Deer caught in football net

Tuesday’s incident was not the first time New Arc has been called to an animal trapped in a garden net.

They have helped free tawny owls, gulls, kestrels, hedgehogs and deer who have got into trouble.

Paul continued: “We deal with a lot of different net entanglements – football goals, tennis nets, fruit netting – which are all a risk to birds and mammals.

“We’d say avoid having nets in your garden if you can but if needed just keep an eye on it.

“If you have netting on trees, check on it several times a day to make sure no birds have got trapped.

“You never expect to find an animal but it can happen.”

Advice from New Arc

Anyone who does find an animal caught in a net should call New Arc or their closest rescue centre.

“If it does get caught, do not just cut the net and let them go,” Paul said. “It might not be safe to do.

“A lot of times the animals will have injuries which may not be obvious. Sometimes they can take four to five days to show properly.

“Instead call your closest centre. They will be able to release the animal and let it go or deal with the situation at the scene.”

If you want to report an injured wild animal, or get advice, call:

New Arc — 01358 701723

Highland Wildlife Rescue — 07957 584817

Scottish SPCA — 03000 999 999