Deer escapes injury after getting caught in football goal in Mintlaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Deer escapes injury after getting caught in football goal in Mintlaw

Would you know what to do if you found a trapped animal?

By Ellie Milne
Deer stuck in football goal net
The deer was tangled in the net of a football goal in the Mintlaw garden. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

An Aberdeenshire wildlife charity have shared a safety warning after a deer got trapped in a football goal.

The team at New Arc Wildlife Rescue were called to a garden in Mintlaw on Tuesday morning to help the animal.

When they arrived, they discovered the netting was not tight enough to cause any serious injuries.

Paul Reynolds, the centre’s co-manager, shared how they were able to get the deer back to wildlife.

“A member of the public reported the deer had got stuck in the football net in their garden,” he said.

“Thankfully he was loosely tangled and the net hadn’t caused any significant constriction injuries.

“We were able to cut the net off and let him run free.”

Deer caught in football net

Paul Reynolds
Paul Reynolds, co-manager of New Arc Wildlife Rescue. Image: Paul Reynolds/New Arc.

Tuesday’s incident was not the first time New Arc has been called to an animal trapped in a garden net.

They have helped free tawny owls, gulls, kestrels, hedgehogs and deer who have got into trouble.

Paul continued: “We deal with a lot of different net entanglements – football goals, tennis nets, fruit netting – which are all a risk to birds and mammals.

“We’d say avoid having nets in your garden if you can but if needed  just keep an eye on it.

“If you have netting on trees, check on it several times a day to make sure no birds have got trapped.

“You never expect to find an animal but it can happen.”

Advice from New Arc

Deer caught in football goal net
The deer was “loosely tangled” in the net. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

Anyone who does find an animal caught in a net should call New Arc or their closest rescue centre.

“If it does get caught, do not just cut the net and let them go,” Paul said. “It might not be safe to do.

“A lot of times the animals will have injuries which may not be obvious. Sometimes they can take four to five days to show properly.

“Instead call your closest centre. They will be able to release the animal and let it go or deal with the situation at the scene.”

If you want to report an injured wild animal, or get advice, call:

New Arc — 01358 701723

Highland Wildlife Rescue — 07957 584817

Scottish SPCA — 03000 999 999

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gavin Coull was found guilty of causing the crash on the A90. Image: DC Thomson/Newsline
Fraserburgh driver guilty of paralysing woman in horror A90 crash
Excited shoppers have been some of the first in the city to visit the new TK Maxx.
'A lot more big brands': Aberdeen shoppers tell us what they think of Union…
The historic church could become a tourist attraction on the Granite Mile. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: New owners lift lid on plans to turn St Nicholas Kirk into tourist…
2
The incident happened across from the Grampian Bar. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
Emergency response launched after 'hazardous spillage' on Torry road
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Man banned from keeping dogs after causing animals 'horrific' suffering
Ucan board director Kenny Anderson and Aberdeen City Council convener Alex McLellan.
Skint council refuses cash plea for life-saving cancer centre that would help 5,000 north-east…
3
Moray Cup van.
Moray Cup comeback: Legendary drink to hit shelves tomorrow
Alex Long loves the hens on Stonyfield farm. Image: Supplied by Stonyfield farm.
Egg farmer reveals secret behind hens laying double and triple-yolkers near Huntly
South Square.
In full: The 12 streets in Aberdeen exempt from pavement parking rules
3
Cars driving through surface water
Flood warning as Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Lower Deeside to be hit with overnight downpour

Conversation