Peterhead woman’s 18 marathons in 18 days in memory of tragic 18-month-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead woman’s 18 marathons in 18 days in memory of tragic 18-month-old

Nicola Buchan is running 471 miles with no training. But there’s a symbolic reason behind her lack of preparation.

Nicola Buchan has come up with a unique way of honouring 'funny little dude' Archie Strachan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/Fiona Strachan
Nicola Buchan has come up with a unique way of honouring 'funny little dude' Archie Strachan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/Fiona Strachan
By Calum Petrie

A ‘crazy’ Peterhead woman is running 18 marathons in 18 days in memory of a very special toddler who died suddenly.

That’s 471 miles, which is daunting enough, but Nicola Buchan – who is today running marathon number eight – admitted she hadn’t done any training.

The 35-year-old runs her own gym in Peterhead, NB Fitness. One of her clients is Fiona Strachan, who Nicola began training when Fiona was pregnant.

When Fiona and husband Joe’s son Archie was born, she continued to take classes at the gym with Nicola, taking her young lad with her.

“I allow kids in my gym, so I used to see Archie once, sometimes twice a week,” said Nicola.

“He just became a massive part of the gym family and a part of my life, really. He was a funny little dude.”

Mum Fiona described him as “a happy, smiley little guy.”

‘I put him to bed, and when I went to get him in the morning he was lying dead in his crib’

Archie Strachan. Image: Fiona Strachan

However, in March this year, tragedy struck.

“There was nothing wrong with him, he was never unwell,” said mum Fiona.

“I put him to his bed the night before, and when I went in to get him in the morning he was lying dead in his crib.

“There’s no words to describe it.”

Aged just 18 months, Archie fell victim to SUDC – Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, which affects one child a week in the UK, and which can happen to kids as old as 18 years.

A month before Archie’s death, Fiona found out she was pregnant, and was excited at the prospect of giving Archie a sibling.

“You think that’s your family complete, and then you get bowled off your feet,” said Fiona. “And there’s absolutely nothing you can do.”

Peterhead woman’s decision to don running shoes has raised nearly £30,000

Archie’s death also hit Nicola hard.

Nicola Buchan: ‘What do I not do anymore? What’s going to be hard? What will people donate to?’ Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“When I found out he’d passed away I couldn’t contemplate not getting to see him again,” said Nicola.

“To help Fiona and Joe, and also to give me something to help me move past Archie’s death, I wanted to do something.

“And the number 18 kept sticking out, because he was 18 months.

“I thought: what do I not do anymore? Running. What’s going to be hard? What will people donate to? So it became 18 marathons in 18 days.”

Nicola has already raised more than £27,000 for SUDC UK, a quite incredible amount given her original target was an already ambitious £10,000.

SUDC UK is a charity which works to raise awareness, support families, and encourage and fund research into SUDC.

Nicola’s route goes from Peterhead out to Rora, round through Mintlaw and back again. Archie’s dad Joe will join her for the final marathon on September 5.

‘What I’m going through now is nothing compared to Archie’s mum and dad’

By the end of marathon number 18, Nicola will have run almost 500 miles. Which makes her complete lack of training somewhat eyebrow-raising.

‘I would rather run a marathon every single day than lose my child.’ Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But as she explained, there’s a symbolic reason behind her lack of preparation.

“I didn’t train for it. I’m a strength athlete, I’ve got a competition in November for Britain’s Strongest Woman. I’m not a runner, I just do a 5k here and there.

“The reason I didn’t train is because it symbolises not being prepared for something, like what happened to Joe and Fiona. Where you’ve just got to take every step as it is, every day as it is.

“I want to make that clear to people and hopefully inspire them that if they’re going through something challenging, whether it be what Joe and Fiona have been through or anything else, you can’t always be prepared for things, but taking it a day at a time you’ll get through it.”

She added: “What I’m going through now is nothing compared to Fiona and Joe.

“I would rather run a marathon every single day than lose my child.”

‘You could raise a million pounds, but it wouldn’t bring Archie back’

Although Fiona and Joe have much to look forward to, with the couple set to celebrate Christmas with a new child, Fiona confesses to feeling nervous given what happened to Archie.

“It is nerve-wracking. With Archie there were no tell-tale signs at all, nothing you could point to.

“With this child, there’s nothing you can test for, so how do I know it’s not going to happen again?”

Fiona is bowled over by Nicola’s fundraising efforts, though admits she’s left with bittersweet emotions.

‘I’ve done a lot of crazy things in my life, but this is probably the craziest.’ Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I’m so proud of Nicola and everything she’s doing, she’s amazing and I couldn’t thank her enough,” said Fiona.

“But in the back of my head I’m thinking, you could raise a million pounds, but it wouldn’t bring Archie back.”

‘This is Archie’s legacy’

I asked Fiona what she thought of Nicola running 18 marathons in 18 days with no training.

“She’s nuts.”

Nicola interrupts: “I’ve done a lot of crazy things in my life, but this is probably the craziest.”

Fiona added: “Neither we nor Nicola want this to be in our name.

“This is Archie’s thing, everything is in his name, this is Archie donating all this money, this is his legacy.”

Nicola’s route takes her from Peterhead out to Rora, round through Mintlaw and back again. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘You look forward to him going to school, getting married. Then it’s all gone’

Neither Fiona nor Joe could put into words the feeling of losing a child so suddenly, at such a young age.

But Joe did his best.

“You’re constantly looking forward, thinking about when he goes to school, when he does this, when he gets married. Then it’s all gone.

“Nobody should have to go through that.

“Hopefully with research, one day they’ll be able to find something visible, find a trend, so they can prevent this from happening.”

To donate to Nicola Buchan’s Run for Archie Strachan, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/fiona-strachan-1717681261923

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

An aerial view of Union Street in Aberdeen
Who owns the vacant units on Aberdeen's Union Street?
The Aberdeen First Bus hydrogen plans have sparked complaints from neighbours.
Bus depot bust up as Aberdeen neighbours fear hydrogen fuelling plans 'could cause catastrophic…
Council buildings on 81-85 and 101-103 Union Street
What is Aberdeen City Council doing with its OWN empty Union Street units?
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Heavy' cannabis smoker grew £5,000 of drug for himself
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a farming mishap and a teen torturer
The carcass was found on Cruden Bay beach. Image: Mike Shepherd
Huge whale washes up on Aberdeenshire beach
Police at Smithfield Gardens, Aberdeen. Image: Fubar News
Man, 33, charged over Aberdeen 'disturbance' as street cordoned off
Keith Heslop, Sport Aberdeen chief executive, at Aberdeen Tennis Centre, Westburn Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Meet the leisure boss using oil and gas business background to keep Aberdeen's…
The superyacht belonging to John W Henry has docked in Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Graham Fleming
Liverpool FC owner's £66 million superyacht docks in Aberdeen
5
The scene of the incident on the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to A96 north of Inverurie after crash

Conversation