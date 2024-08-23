Mad for Moray Cup: Relaunched fizzy pop flies off the shelves after fans queue for hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mad for Moray Cup: Relaunched fizzy pop flies off the shelves after fans queue for hours

Police were called as crowds flocked to the Macduff wholesaler.

By Chris Cromar

Hundreds of people queued up to get their hands on the newly relaunched Moray Cup this morning as it returned after a seven year hiatus.

The much-loved red “fruit flavour” fizzy juice has been produced as a “limited edition” for cash and carry wholesaler Deveron Direct, which will stock it “exclusively”.

Described as a “legend of the north”, it was originally made by Macduff-based Sangs and latterly Cott Macduff.

The business was bought out in 2018 by Refresco, the company which is now making the new product.

Excited customers were in line from around 7am this morning at Deveron Direct’s Macduff warehouse as they excitedly waited to get their hands on the north-east staple.

It went on sale at 9am.

Moray Cup relaunch.
Fans of the soft drink queued outside from 7.30am. Image: Jasperimage.

Moray Cup fans travel from around the north-east

One of those was Fraserburgh man Neil Shirron, who queued from 7.30am and came away with three cases of 12 bottles, costing £14.99 a pack.

He said he was there for reasons of “nostalgia” and remembers that while growing up in Portlethen he would get Moray Cup in Aberdeen.

“I’m hoping it’s exactly the same and I don’t think it’ll be much different to be honest,” he added.

Moray Cup relaunch.
Neil Shirron was delighted with his purchases. Image: Credit – Jasperimage

John Wilson and his wife travelled along the Buchan coast from Peterhead to nab some of the drink, which comes in 500ml bottles.

He has “fond memories” of Moray Cup and hopes it comes back on a permanent basis.

He added that his plan for the evening is to “try it with a wee mixer”.

Moray Cup relaunch.
Police were called due to the amount of traffic in the area. Image: Jasperimage.

Police called to Moray Cup launch

Things got so hectic at the launch that police had to come due to the large volumes of cars in the area.

Possibly the youngest customer at the relaunch was 16-week old Brodie Swan, who was there with her mum Alys.

Brodie’s dad Angus, a teacher at Turriff Primary School, asked his wife if she could go and get some for him.

Alys said to her daughter: “Daddy will be chuffed.”

The full-time mum joked: “My husband would never really forgive me if I hadn’t managed to get it.”

Alys said she was “buzzing” that it is back and cannot wait to taste.

She said: “It’s an iconic drink, everyone remembers it from their childhood. I didn’t think they’d never bring it back.”

Moray Cup relaunch.
Alys Swan and her 16-week-old daughter Brodie were at the launch. Image: Jasperimage.

As well as the general public buying the famous Banffshire drink for themselves, Laura Kurteshi who owns St Modans Fish and Chips in Peterhead was second in line to get stock in for her business.

“We know it’s going to be like Prime, with people going crazy for it,” she told The P&J.

Last night she launched a competition on the chipper’s Facebook page, in which three lucky winners will take a bottle home with them.

Business owner Laura Kurteshi was there with her daughter Morgan Nicol. Image: Jasperimage.

Laura said: “We’ve already had phone calls and private messages to the page asking for people to reserve bottles”

The man who brought Moray Cup back to shelves ‘overwhelmed’

Deveron Direct director Des Cheyne said they have been “overwhelmed” at the public’s response and that there is “no question” it was the company’s busiest ever Friday morning.

Moray Cup relaunch.
Deveron Direct directors Des Cheyne and Kenneth West at the relaunch. Image: Jasperimage.

“We knew there would be a good response, but I suppose we are overwhelmed at the response there’s been,” he said.

Explaining why Deveron Direct relaunched the iconic Moray Cup, Mr Cheyne added: “There was something missing in the local area and there’d been a campaign put out there through social media. We put our heads together and asked if we could work in conjunction with Refresco.”

Will more be made?

“As long as the fizz doesn’t go out of it,” the director quipped.

We’re not sure exactly what that means, but we hope those who snapped up the iconic drink today enjoy for now!

