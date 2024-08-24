Shock as Liverpool FC owner’s £66 million superyacht docks in Aberdeen

Aberdonians have been shocked by the arrival of a £66 million superyacht in Aberdeen.

Elysian, a 66-metre-long yacht owned by Liverpool FC majority shareholder, American John W Henry, docked in Aberdeen Harbour around 2:30pm today.

The vessel, which sails under the Cayman Islands flag, departed from Edinburgh’s Leith Port this morning.

The yacht is currently berthed in Aberdeen Harbour but it is unknown how long it will remain in the Granite City.

Elysian is a £66 million yacht built in Germany by Bremen-based company Lurssen Yachts.

Elysian superyacht in Aberdeen

Previously named Ester III, the luxury yacht was owned by Russian entrepreneur Georgy Bedzhamov.

However, Reds’ owner John W Henry acquired it in 2016 after Bedzhamov became wanted on fraud charges in Russia.

Elysian, which is 66 metres long and 12 metres wide, ranks among the top five per cent of the world’s largest yachts, according to Boat International.

The superyacht has an outdoor swimming pool, a spa centre, a gym and a helipad among its features.

Mr Henry’s gem can accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 staterooms, and 17 crew members in separate quarters.

Who is Elysian superyacht owner John W Henry?

American businessman John William Henry is the founder of investment management firm John W. Henry & Company.

The 74-year-old has been Liverpool FC’s majority shareholder since 2010, when Fenway Sports Group took over the club.

He’s also the principal owner of baseball club Boston Red Sox, hockey team Pittsburgh Penguins and American daily newspaper The Boston Globe.

According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of £3.86 billion.