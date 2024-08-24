Shock as Liverpool FC owner’s £66 million superyacht docks in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shock as Liverpool FC owner’s £66 million superyacht docks in Aberdeen

The 66-metre-long vessel, which has an outdoor swimming pool and a helipad, has arrived in the Granite City.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Graham Fleming
The superyacht belonging to John W Henry has docked in Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Graham Fleming
The superyacht belonging to John W Henry has docked in Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Graham Fleming

Aberdonians have been shocked by the arrival of a £66 million superyacht in Aberdeen.

Elysian, a 66-metre-long yacht owned by Liverpool FC majority shareholder, American John W Henry, docked in Aberdeen Harbour around 2:30pm today.

The vessel, which sails under the Cayman Islands flag, departed from Edinburgh’s Leith Port this morning.

The yacht is currently berthed in Aberdeen Harbour but it is unknown how long it will remain in the Granite City.

The yacht is called the Elysian and is worth £66 million. Image: Graham Fleming

Elysian is a £66 million yacht built in Germany by Bremen-based company Lurssen Yachts.

Elysian superyacht in Aberdeen

Previously named Ester III, the luxury yacht was owned by Russian entrepreneur Georgy Bedzhamov.

However, Reds’ owner John W Henry acquired it in 2016 after Bedzhamov became wanted on fraud charges in Russia.

Elysian, which is 66 metres long and 12 metres wide, ranks among the top five per cent of the world’s largest yachts, according to Boat International.

The superyacht has an outdoor swimming pool, a spa centre, a gym and a helipad among its features.

Mr Henry’s gem can accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 staterooms, and 17 crew members in separate quarters.

Liverpool FC owner John W Henry. Image: Webjedi/Wikimedia Commons 

Who is Elysian superyacht owner John W Henry?

American businessman John William Henry is the founder of investment management firm John W. Henry & Company.

The 74-year-old has been Liverpool FC’s majority shareholder since 2010, when Fenway Sports Group took over the club.

He’s also the principal owner of baseball club Boston Red Sox, hockey team Pittsburgh Penguins and American daily newspaper The Boston Globe.

According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of £3.86 billion.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The scene of the incident on the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to A96 north of Inverurie after collision
Toff told the funny story of how she fell in love with boyfriend James. Image: Georga Toffolo via Instagram
Georgia Toffolo lifts lid on Aberdeenshire trip which made her fall for boyfriend James…
Moray Cup relaunch.
Moray Cup craze continues as recently revived drink hits eBay with large mark-up
Cloverhill development.
'It's amazing': Meet the residents of Aberdeen's biggest council housing project in decades
3
New traffic measures could be introduced on Little Belmont Street as part of the Belmont Quarter revamp.
The Belmont Quarter: Roads revamp planned as Aberdeen cafe culture vision progresses
10
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million
L-R: Lee Watson, Catriona Reid and Ron MacDonald have all played a part in protecting the seals over the years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Why are Newburgh seal disturbances down? Meet the people working behind the scenes to…
Ryan Gallon. Image: Facebook
Children fled home after 'stupid' man set fire in Portsoy neighbour's flat
The top price of £9,000 was paid for this young heifer from Orkney.
Thainstone Spectacular show and sale sparkles with top price of £9,000
Bill Murray outside Balmedie Leisure Centre
Local Hero: Bill Murray, the heart of Balmedie Leisure Centre who has helped raise…

Conversation