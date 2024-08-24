Emergency services called to A96 north of Inverurie after collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services called to A96 north of Inverurie after collision

The A96 is currently restricted in both directions at Drimmies.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The scene of the incident on the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The scene of the incident on the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the A96 north of Inverurie.

The accident took place at Drimmies, north of Inverurie, just before 6pm on Saturday, August 24.

According to Traffic Scotland, the busy road is currently restricted in both directions.

Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and expect delays.

An eyewitness at the scene said the crash involved two vehicles.

A96 restricted after crash near Inverurie

Traffic Scotland website reads: “The A96 is currently restricted in both directions at Drimmies, north of Inverurie, due to a road traffic accident.

“Motorists should use caution on approach.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

SAS as also been contacted for a statement.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The superyacht belonging to John W Henry has docked in Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Graham Fleming
Shock as Liverpool FC owner's £66 million superyacht docks in Aberdeen
Toff told the funny story of how she fell in love with boyfriend James. Image: Georga Toffolo via Instagram
Georgia Toffolo lifts lid on Aberdeenshire trip which made her fall for boyfriend James…
Moray Cup relaunch.
Moray Cup craze continues as recently revived drink hits eBay with large mark-up
Cloverhill development.
'It's amazing': Meet the residents of Aberdeen's biggest council housing project in decades
3
New traffic measures could be introduced on Little Belmont Street as part of the Belmont Quarter revamp.
The Belmont Quarter: Roads revamp planned as Aberdeen cafe culture vision progresses
10
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million
L-R: Lee Watson, Catriona Reid and Ron MacDonald have all played a part in protecting the seals over the years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Why are Newburgh seal disturbances down? Meet the people working behind the scenes to…
Ryan Gallon. Image: Facebook
Children fled home after 'stupid' man set fire in Portsoy neighbour's flat
The top price of £9,000 was paid for this young heifer from Orkney.
Thainstone Spectacular show and sale sparkles with top price of £9,000
Bill Murray outside Balmedie Leisure Centre
Local Hero: Bill Murray, the heart of Balmedie Leisure Centre who has helped raise…

Conversation