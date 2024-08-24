Emergency services called to A96 north of Inverurie after collision

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the A96 north of Inverurie.

The accident took place at Drimmies, north of Inverurie, just before 6pm on Saturday, August 24.

According to Traffic Scotland, the busy road is currently restricted in both directions.

Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and expect delays.

An eyewitness at the scene said the crash involved two vehicles.

Traffic Scotland website reads: “The A96 is currently restricted in both directions at Drimmies, north of Inverurie, due to a road traffic accident.

“Motorists should use caution on approach.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

SAS as also been contacted for a statement.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

