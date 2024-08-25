Man, 33, charged over Aberdeen ‘disturbance’ as street cordoned off

A 33-year-old man has been charged after a “disturbance” on an Aberdeen street.

Smithfield Gardens, near Hilton, was cordoned off by police at around 2pm on Saturday.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the area.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a property in Smithfield Gardens, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.”