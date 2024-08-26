Moray Cup comparison: How does the relaunched version stack up against the original?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Moray Cup comparison: How does the relaunched version stack up against the original?

For starters, the new fizzy pop has far less sugar than the first.

Moray Cup relaunch.
Moray Cup has returned. Image: Jasperimage.
By Chris Cromar

After seven years away, Moray Cup’s comeback is the talk of the north-east.

But how does the relaunched version compare to the original?

Hundreds queued up for the relaunch of the limited edition “fruity” fizzy drink on Friday, which is exclusively being sold by Macduff-based wholesaler Deveron Direct but has been snapped up by various shops and takeaways across the region.

Moray Cup relaunch.
People turned out in their numbers to get the relaunched Moray Cup. Image: Jasperimage.

The vast majority of buyers seem happy with the taste of the newly launched Moray Cup, although some are blasting the use of sweeteners (the original version had sweeteners too).

The Press & Journal tracked down an old bottle from 2017 and has been comparing its ingredients with the newly launched product.

Let’s take a look at the sugar content first.

Moray Cup is a sweet deal

To make this fair, we should point out that the 2024 version only comes in 500ml bottles, whereas the previous version came in 330ml and one litre volumes – so we’ve made some calculations to ensure the comparison is equal.

Per 100ml, the 2017 drink had 6.7 grams of sugar, while the new version has 2.3g less at 4.4g.

This means that a bottle of Moray Cup now has 22g of sugar, compared to 33.5g in an original 500ml bottle – which might explain why some fans says that it tastes different.

In terms of calories, a 2017 version made by Cott Beverages had a total of 140 calories, while the Deveron Direct one has 90kcal.

The sweetener has also changed with saccharin being replaced by sucralose.

‘May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children’

Another difference loyal fans noticed was the colour of the fizzy drink, with people saying that the original drink was darker.

The new one has fruit and vegetable concentrates that are blackcurrant and carrot, while the one from 2017 included colourings such as ammonia, brilliant blue, caramel, carmoisine and sulphite ammonia.

On the bottle from seven years ago, it infamously states: “Carmoisine may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.”

It also has the warning: “The colours in this product may stain fabric or clothing,” which means no more red lips after drinking the fizzy favourite.

Moray Cup relaunch.
The relaunched Moray Cup can be bought “exclusively” from Deveron Direct in Macduff. Image: Jasperimage.

Cases of Moray Cup are now being sold on eBay for up to £50, and the developers are open minded about whether the drink will be a permanent fixture in the future.

 

Conversation