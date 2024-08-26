‘I couldn’t read or write until I was 13 – but I made it to university thanks to Kemnay teachers who believed in me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I couldn’t read or write until I was 13 – but I made it to university thanks to Kemnay teachers who believed in me’

Abbie Freeman has revisited her former school to thank those who helped her in a new documentary.

By Ena Saracevic
Kemnay Academy and Abbie
After her time at Kemnay Academy, Abbie went onto study at the University of Stirling. Image: BBC

An ex-Kemnay pupil has spoken out about the impact her school had on teaching her how to read and write.

Abbie Freeman, 22, revisited Kemnay Academy to find out how the school is working to help people with dyslexia after their teachers helped her gain confidence to go to university.

Despite not knowing how to read and write until she was 13, Abbie went to Kemnay Academy after previously being home schooled.

At first, she struggled in exams but it was the teachers who then helped her receive her dyslexia diagnosis.

In a documentary for BBC Disclosure, the 22-year-old spoke to scholars and an author among others with dyslexia before heading to her old school.

Abbie said: “At Kemnay Academy, I was diagnosed with dyslexia and got the help I needed with reading and writing.

“If you told me I was going to university when I first joined the academy, it really wouldn’t have been believable.

“But I just wanted to get the basics, and I ended up doing more than that.”

Abbie has now graduated from the University of Stirling with a degree in film, media and journalism.

Kemnay Academy teachers helped Abbie gain confidence for university. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

School helped Abbie receive diagnosis

She spoke about how the help from teachers in her secondary school led to her receiving her dyslexia diagnosis.

Abbie said: “It’s all down to the teachers and staff there that believed in me and took the time to see the value in my work and made me feel more confident about going into exams.

“And especially having the dyslexia diagnosis from them, as much as it was hard when I first got it, it was a reason for why I was struggling so much.

“Then it felt like it wasn’t my fault anymore and that it [dyslexia] was just a part of me.”

Ms Murray played an ‘important role’ in Abbie’s journey to university. Image: BBC

In the documentary, Abbie visited Ms Murray who previously taught her English class.

She was originally her teacher in additional support classes, but also taught Abbie as she moved through the school and went into mainstream classes.

“Ms Murray played an important role in my journey through school and onto passing my exams,” Abbie added.

“She was super encouraging to me. I remember just always feeling comfortable in her class.”

Conversation