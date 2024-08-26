Man in court after alleged Aberdeen disturbance involving bladed weapon

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a disturbance on an Aberdeen street that allegedly involved a bladed weapon over the weekend.

Police were called to Smithfield Gardens, near Hilton, around 2pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a man behaving in an anti-social manner.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the area with officers urging people nearby to stay away from the scene.

Officers made one arrest and Police Scotland later confirmed a 33-year-old man was charged and due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Steven Whyte is accused of seven offences including two charges of assault and one of assault to injury.

Seven charges including vandalism

It’s also alleged that Whyte was in possession of a bladed article and he faces a further two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He was also charged with vandalism or wilfully or recklessly damaging someone else’s property.

Whyte, whose general address was given as in the Aberdeen area, made no plea to the seven charges during a private hearing.

A sheriff committed him for further examination and remanded Whyte in custody.

Previously, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a property in Smithfield Gardens, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.”

Whyte will return to the dock at some point within the next eight days before next week.

