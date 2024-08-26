Man in court after alleged Aberdeen disturbance involving bladed weapon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court after alleged Aberdeen disturbance involving bladed weapon

During the private hearing, a sheriff heard that Steven Whyte, 33, of Aberdeen, faces seven charges following alleged disorder at Aberdeen's Smithfield Gardens.

By Dale Haslam
Police at Smithfield Gardens, Aberdeen. Image: Fubar News
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a disturbance on an Aberdeen street that allegedly involved a bladed weapon over the weekend.

Police were called to Smithfield Gardens, near Hilton, around 2pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a man behaving in an anti-social manner.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the area with officers urging people nearby to stay away from the scene.

Officers made one arrest and Police Scotland later confirmed a 33-year-old man was charged and due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Steven Whyte is accused of seven offences including two charges of assault and one of assault to injury.

Seven charges including vandalism

It’s also alleged that Whyte was in possession of a bladed article and he faces a further two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He was also charged with vandalism or wilfully or recklessly damaging someone else’s property.

Whyte, whose general address was given as in the Aberdeen area, made no plea to the seven charges during a private hearing.

A sheriff committed him for further examination and remanded Whyte in custody.

Previously, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a property in Smithfield Gardens, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.”

Whyte will return to the dock at some point within the next eight days before next week.

