Kintore battery storage plans approved as bosses vow to ‘provide local firefighters with extra kit and training’ amid blaze fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kintore battery storage plans approved as bosses vow to ‘provide local firefighters with extra kit and training’ amid blaze fears

The energy storage site was given the go-ahead despite 51 objections from concerned residents.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The site of the Kintore development along with a general image of a battery energy storage system
The site of the Kintore development along with a general image of a battery energy storage system. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson

A huge battery energy storage system will be built next to Kintore substation – despite fears over fire safety risks.

XRE Gamma Ltd lodged plans to install the facility, better known as a BESS, at Leylodge just 2.5km from the north-east town.

It will include 36 batteries, 18 battery integration cabinets and and a substation.

The site plan of the new Kintore battery storage system. Image: Scala Renewables Group

Fire and chemical leak fears raised

However, the plan was met with opposition as 51 letters of objection were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

Residents feared it could harm wildlife, create unwanted noise, and disrupt the peaceful rural area.

They were also worried that emergency services would not be able to cope with a potential fire or chemical leak on the site.

The red outline shows the Kintore battery storage system site. Image: Scala Renewables Group

Kintore and District Community Council also voiced their disapproval, raising concerns over drainage, flooding and fire safety.

And while it didn’t complain about the storage facility, SSEN Transmission asked for landscaping plans to be changed.

This was to reduce any risk to the operation of its 132kV overhead line that runs through the site.

But despite the backlash, local authority planners recommended the storage facility be approved.

Why was the Kintore battery storage site needed?

Members of the Garioch area committee considered the proposal earlier today.

Sharon Queeney of agents Scala Renewables attended the meeting and urged councillors to back the proposal.

She explained that BESS facilities “play a key role” in helping Scotland reach its net zero goals as well as assisting renewable energy sources.

An overhead visualisation of the Kintore Hydrogen project that has been planned nearby. Image: Kintore Hydrogen

Ms Queeney added: “By endorsing this project, Aberdeenshire can demonstrate its dedication to creating a robust, low carbon, secure and flexible system.”

She also informed councillors that this project was not linked to the other developments earmarked for construction nearby.

This includes the expansion of the Kintore substation, creation of a hydrogen port and two other BESS sites.

BESS firm ‘committed’ to help fire crews with training

While colleague James Gratton confirmed XRE Gamma was aware of residents’ fire concerns.

He said the firm was committed to give training and equipment to local fire crews to ensure they are prepared to handle a potential blaze at the site.

A battery energy storage system like this will soon be installed near Kintore. Image: Anesco

Mr Gratton offered extra assurance by explaining that a fire plan would be created in partnership with the fire service.

This would ensure that crews were familiar with the site and could tackle a fire safely and quickly.

Although, he noted there had been “no incidents” of fire at any of its existing lithium-ion battery storage sites.

What did councillors have to say?

Councillor Jim Gifford noted there was some concern locally about where the BESS facility fit into the greater plan for the area.

He said he had been assured about any risks but asked for them to be monitored going forward.

The East Garioch member added that he couldn’t “see any reason to refuse this” and backed the plan.

Councillor Jim Gifford backed the plan. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Committee chairwoman Marion Ewenson believed the facility would have been better suited to a more isolated site.

But despite this, she said councillors had “no other choice” but to approve it.

The committee went on to unanimously approve the application.

The Kintore battery energy storage system will be in operation for 40 years.

Once it has reached the end of its lifespan, all of the equipment will be removed and the land returned to its current state.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aerial view of thistle maze at Balmoral
How King Charles's Scottish-themed maze was brought to life at Balmoral Castle
Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop wants to open a cafe and gym in the Westburn Park bowling pavilion, currently branded Get Active at Westburn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Westburn Park cafe and gym spending plan could be 'game changer' for Aberdeen
Police at the scene of the incident in Gallowgate. Image: DC Thomson.
Gallowgate sealed off after 'man falls' from Aberdeen high-rise block
Abdullahi Raheem refused a breath test after overturning his car in Aberdeen city centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil boss who flipped car claims he wasn't drinking - he just forgot to…
Huntly Community Council says there is "no credible evidence" the lampposts are in an unsafe condition. Image: David Henderson/DC Thomson
Huntly residents 'outraged' as historic street lights to be ripped out
Soldier survived grenade attack
Plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor would have 'shone light on criminal activities', accused…
Traffic on A90
Two vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Longhaven
Sbarro is a New York-style pizza takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.
New Portlethen pizza joint offering slices at 1950s prices to celebrate launch
Black Sheep Coffee branch on Union Street, formerly Caffe Nero.
Caffe Nero building 'left dilapidated' in Aberdeen market demolition to be repaired - but…
Steven Buchan outside Balmedie Vegan Bay Baker store
Vegan Bay Baker opens new hometown shop in Balmedie

Conversation