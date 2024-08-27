Kintore battery storage plans approved as bosses vow to ‘provide local firefighters with extra kit and training’ amid blaze fears

A huge battery energy storage system will be built next to Kintore substation – despite fears over fire safety risks.

XRE Gamma Ltd lodged plans to install the facility, better known as a BESS, at Leylodge just 2.5km from the north-east town.

It will include 36 batteries, 18 battery integration cabinets and and a substation.

Fire and chemical leak fears raised

However, the plan was met with opposition as 51 letters of objection were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

Residents feared it could harm wildlife, create unwanted noise, and disrupt the peaceful rural area.

They were also worried that emergency services would not be able to cope with a potential fire or chemical leak on the site.

Kintore and District Community Council also voiced their disapproval, raising concerns over drainage, flooding and fire safety.

And while it didn’t complain about the storage facility, SSEN Transmission asked for landscaping plans to be changed.

This was to reduce any risk to the operation of its 132kV overhead line that runs through the site.

But despite the backlash, local authority planners recommended the storage facility be approved.

Why was the Kintore battery storage site needed?

Members of the Garioch area committee considered the proposal earlier today.

Sharon Queeney of agents Scala Renewables attended the meeting and urged councillors to back the proposal.

She explained that BESS facilities “play a key role” in helping Scotland reach its net zero goals as well as assisting renewable energy sources.

Ms Queeney added: “By endorsing this project, Aberdeenshire can demonstrate its dedication to creating a robust, low carbon, secure and flexible system.”

She also informed councillors that this project was not linked to the other developments earmarked for construction nearby.

This includes the expansion of the Kintore substation, creation of a hydrogen port and two other BESS sites.

BESS firm ‘committed’ to help fire crews with training

While colleague James Gratton confirmed XRE Gamma was aware of residents’ fire concerns.

He said the firm was committed to give training and equipment to local fire crews to ensure they are prepared to handle a potential blaze at the site.

Mr Gratton offered extra assurance by explaining that a fire plan would be created in partnership with the fire service.

This would ensure that crews were familiar with the site and could tackle a fire safely and quickly.

Although, he noted there had been “no incidents” of fire at any of its existing lithium-ion battery storage sites.

What did councillors have to say?

Councillor Jim Gifford noted there was some concern locally about where the BESS facility fit into the greater plan for the area.

He said he had been assured about any risks but asked for them to be monitored going forward.

The East Garioch member added that he couldn’t “see any reason to refuse this” and backed the plan.

Committee chairwoman Marion Ewenson believed the facility would have been better suited to a more isolated site.

But despite this, she said councillors had “no other choice” but to approve it.

The committee went on to unanimously approve the application.

The Kintore battery energy storage system will be in operation for 40 years.

Once it has reached the end of its lifespan, all of the equipment will be removed and the land returned to its current state.

