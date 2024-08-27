NHS Grampian apologises as ‘dozens’ of operations postponed last-minute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian apologises as ‘dozens’ of operations postponed last-minute

Several vital facilities are out of use after being affected by a lightning strike.

By Reporter
Children's surgery is included in the operations being postponed
Children's surgery is included in the operations being postponed

NHS Grampian has issued an apology this evening ahead of “dozens” of operations being postponed in “the coming days”.

Hospital bosses say that emergency surgeries and C-sections will continue to take place, along with operations involving patients judged to have the highest clinical priority.

However a number of other oprations will be postponed while several units remain out of action.

Both of the health board’s central decontamination units – which sterilize and prepare surgical equipment – are currently unable to operate.

Meanwhile, the Clinical Decisions Unit (CDU) at Woodend Hospital is currently out of use following damage to electrical systems caused by a lightning strike.

The CDU on the Foresterhill site has also been affected by a failure in its specialist ventilation system.

NHS Grampian chiefs say they have implemented contingency plans and are using external CDU capacity, which has substantially increased turnaround times for instruments.

‘The postponements are regrettable’

Divisional general manager, Cameron Matthew said: “Unfortunately, due to a fault with our main central decontamination unit, we will have to postpone a number of surgeries, due to take place at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Woodend Hospital in the coming days.

“We would reassure everyone that during this period we will still be providing emergency and urgent surgery – including major trauma cases and C-sections.

“The postponements are regrettable, and I would apologise to everyone who will be affected by this.

“We will individually contact patients affected as soon as possible – if you do not hear from us, it is because your operation is still due to go ahead. We are currently looking at every case scheduled to take place in the coming days and prioritising patients based on clinical need.

“We understand that waits for most operations are already longer than we would like, and we realise that there is a very real impact on the quality of life to many of the people waiting for procedures.”

He added: “If your procedure is postponed, please be assured that we will reschedule your surgery at the earliest possible opportunity, once the situation has been resolved.”

It is expected around 20 operations due to take place at Aberdeen hospitals on Wednesday will be postponed.

It is estimated around 50 will still take place.

