‘My long-lost relative was on HMS Hawke when it sank – we’ve never had closure, until now’

A Peterhead woman says she now has “closure” after the wreck of the HMS Hawke was found near Fraserburgh earlier this month.

Elizabeth Vallance, 69, said she felt “relief” after the final resting place of her long-lost relative was discovered on August 15.

Her third cousin, Able Seaman Hugh Crawford, was a crew member of the World War I-era Royal Navy ship.

She told The Press and Journal that she grew up hearing stories about him as she perched on the knee of her late grandfather.

She never knew his true fate, only that he served in the torpedoed ship HMS Hawke.

But, she says she now feels relieved that the discovery can “finish Hugh’s story” after more than 100 years.

She said: “There probably won’t be a lot of people who remember the people that were killed or had been killed on that boat.

“I know that he was very much missed by the family. My feeling is, after seeing the discovery of the boat, his story can finish now.

“I always wanted there to be closure. It’s a bit of a relief in a way – we now know where his final resting place is.”

History of war in the family

From Belfast, Hugh joined the Royal Navy Reservists to escape factory life in the linen textile industry.

He joined in 1911 aged 25, and was called to serve in 1914 after the breakout of The Great War.

Not long after, on October 15, 1914, The Hawke sunk when it caught fire after being struck with a torpedo missile from a German U-boat.

He was part of over 500 crew members, of which only 70 survived. Hugh was posthumously awarded The Cross of Sacrifice for his efforts during the war.

Elizabeth first learned of her relative from her grandfather.

Her curiosity started by asking him why he only had three fingers – after having his forefinger and thumb blown off – after also serving in the war.

“My grandfather would put me on knee, and would tell me about war exploits going back to World War I and World War II, ” she explained.

“He would tell me a story about a submarine being sunk off the coast of Fraserburgh – but I didn’t realise until later on they were telling memories about Hugh.

“I always felt that Hugh’s story was never finished, because we never knew where he was.

“I saw the headline about HMS Hawke going down – and I thought to myself ‘that’s the boat that was torpedoed, that was Hugh Crawford’s boat!'”

Century-old poem finally completed

As well as being a keen historian, Elizabeth also tries her hand at poetry.

Hugh’s brother – Thomas Jean Laverne Crawford – was a well known press photographer for local Belfast newspapers.

After he learned the news of his brother’s death on the Hawke, he published a poem – which lamented his loss.

Elizabeth completed the poem by adding her own verses once his final resting place had been discovered.

‘If no-one takes an interest in these stories – they will get lost’

The HMS Hawke was discovered by a team of divers in “remarkable” condition.

But even before the discovery, Elizabeth had researched and kept a meticulous file of all things HMS Hawke in her spare time.

She hopes that her enthusiasm for war history can help other generations remember the heroes of old.

“People were going to war for their country, ” she added.

“I have had a lot of family members through the years that have been involved in wars.

“These people have memories of the war and of course now those memories are fading as generations come and go.

“So, if there is no-one in the family that takes an interest in these stories then they will be lost.”