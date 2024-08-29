Council offers explanation on why Aberdeen LEZ launch fines outnumber Glasgow and Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council offers explanation on why Aberdeen LEZ launch fines outnumber Glasgow and Edinburgh

The implementation of the scheme has been described as 'woeful'.

By Jamie Sinclair
The LEZ has resulted in a huge number of fines. Image: DCT Media
The LEZ has resulted in a huge number of fines. Image: DCT Media

Aberdeen City Council has offered an explanation over the comparably high number of fines issued when the LEZ went live in the Granite City.

It comes after the local authority was quizzed on the controversial traffic measures.

The council also stated they were exploring options for suitable projects to put the money from the fines toward.

Previously, the Press and Journal had reported on the large number of LEZ fines during the scheme’s first month.

It was found that Aberdeen (6057) had more LEZ fines in its first month than Glasgow (2,897), Edinburgh (6,030) and Dundee (2,966).

The streets with the most fines were Market Street, Alford Place, Denburn Road, and Virginia Street, each with over 1000.

MSP Liam Kerr questioned the council on the issue. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

MSP Liam Kerr had written to ask for clarification on why this is the case and the benefits of the LEZ.

MSP asks for clarification on LEZ fines

Aberdeen City Council offered varying reasons as to why the number of fines is comparably higher:

  • They say Glasgow’s LEZ would have had increased media attention as it was the first to be put in place.
  • Glasgow numbers also increased significantly in their 2nd month following implementation.
  • Dundee has half the number of fines but with a population that is 80,000 smaller, they say this is proportionate.
  • Edinburgh’s LEZ uses a mix of fixed and mobile cameras which will pick up less than Aberdeen’s fixed cameras.
  • Furthermore, Edinburgh’s changes to its transport networks, including the introduction of trams will have played a factor.

Council officers have been instructed to look for suitable projects for the money from the fines to go towards.

These will have to be in line with legislation and must focus on air quality improvement.

Aberdeen had more LEZ fines in their first month than any other city. Image: Lauren Taylor

Council explains ‘high number’ of LEZ fines

Mr Kerr said: “The implementation of the LEZ in Aberdeen has been woeful.

“Drivers in and around Aberdeen are paying a high price to do business in the city centre.

“People who live in Aberdeen have had to make huge changes to the way they travel, and to be frank they aren’t seeing anything worthwhile coming back to the city as a result.

Liam Kerr MSP.
Liam Kerr MSP. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It took months to get any information about whether the council can amend the scheme after a trial period.

“The evidence from the Scottish Government says yes, but Councillors Allard and Yuill have dug in their heels against any changes to the unworkable elements of the scheme.

“The LEZ and bus gates will bring in millions every year to the council’s coffers, and Aberdonians will expect some kind of payback for the changes they are having to make.

“So I have been asking for details about just how that will appear – very noticeable that the councilors have not answered that very basic question.”

Read more of our coverage on Aberdeen’s LEZ

Aberdeen’s LEZ will come into force this year: All you need to know

Aberdeen LEZ: The right turns to take if you want to avoid a £60 fine

Revealed: More than £100,000 of LEZ fines issued in just 11 days, but which Aberdeen road is worst so far?

Debate: How would you like to see Aberdeen LEZ fine money spent by the council?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kinneff Primary is now mothballed as Aberdeenshire Council rolls out closures elsewhere.
'It's deeply sad': Closure of FIVE Aberdeenshire village schools agreed as 'best for the…
Richard Polignano admitted two offences when he appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Pinterest.
Oil worker who crashed into sign refused to be breathalysed and gave police middle…
Police stationed at Rosehill Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in dock on murder charge after Rosehill Court slashing victim dies
Jacek Dembinski died from injuries sustained during an incident at Rosehill Court in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland/Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
'He'll be missed by all': Family tribute after man stabbed at Aberdeen high-rise dies
Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Aberdeen gas engineer jailed over £300,000 cannabis haul
The Aberdeenshire Homebase will close and be turned into a Sainsbury's. Image: Google Maps
Aberdeenshire Homebase to close and become Sainsbury's supermarket
St Nicholas Kirk - East Kirk.
New owners reveal fears about derelict St Nicholas Kirk 'proving inviting to youths breaking…
June 29, 2020, Brazil. In this photo illustration the Facebook logo seen displayed on a smartphone; Shutterstock ID 1766040956; purchase_order: Dundee Live - The Courier; job: News; 582e630d-b854-4f77-bcaa-f43743fe6b99
Facebook scammer drove from England to Aberdeen to rip off sellers
Breaking news logo
Motorcyclist, 70, in critical condition after crash at Gordonstown
Screenshot of Princes Street in Inverurie
Hunt for 'man with blonde ponytail' after thousands of pounds taken in Inverurie con…

Conversation