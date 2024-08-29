Council offers explanation on why Aberdeen LEZ launch fines outnumber Glasgow and Edinburgh

Aberdeen City Council has offered an explanation over the comparably high number of fines issued when the LEZ went live in the Granite City.

It comes after the local authority was quizzed on the controversial traffic measures.

The council also stated they were exploring options for suitable projects to put the money from the fines toward.

Previously, the Press and Journal had reported on the large number of LEZ fines during the scheme’s first month.

It was found that Aberdeen (6057) had more LEZ fines in its first month than Glasgow (2,897), Edinburgh (6,030) and Dundee (2,966).

The streets with the most fines were Market Street, Alford Place, Denburn Road, and Virginia Street, each with over 1000.

MSP Liam Kerr had written to ask for clarification on why this is the case and the benefits of the LEZ.

MSP asks for clarification on LEZ fines

Aberdeen City Council offered varying reasons as to why the number of fines is comparably higher:

They say Glasgow’s LEZ would have had increased media attention as it was the first to be put in place.

Glasgow numbers also increased significantly in their 2nd month following implementation.

Dundee has half the number of fines but with a population that is 80,000 smaller, they say this is proportionate.

Edinburgh’s LEZ uses a mix of fixed and mobile cameras which will pick up less than Aberdeen’s fixed cameras.

Furthermore, Edinburgh’s changes to its transport networks, including the introduction of trams will have played a factor.

Council officers have been instructed to look for suitable projects for the money from the fines to go towards.

These will have to be in line with legislation and must focus on air quality improvement.

Council explains ‘high number’ of LEZ fines

Mr Kerr said: “The implementation of the LEZ in Aberdeen has been woeful.

“Drivers in and around Aberdeen are paying a high price to do business in the city centre.

“People who live in Aberdeen have had to make huge changes to the way they travel, and to be frank they aren’t seeing anything worthwhile coming back to the city as a result.

“It took months to get any information about whether the council can amend the scheme after a trial period.

“The evidence from the Scottish Government says yes, but Councillors Allard and Yuill have dug in their heels against any changes to the unworkable elements of the scheme.

“The LEZ and bus gates will bring in millions every year to the council’s coffers, and Aberdonians will expect some kind of payback for the changes they are having to make.

“So I have been asking for details about just how that will appear – very noticeable that the councilors have not answered that very basic question.”

