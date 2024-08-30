Morrisons AXES Stonehaven supermarket plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morrisons AXES Stonehaven supermarket plans

It comes after rivals launched a bid to block a new Tesco store in the town.

A Morrisons supermarket sign.
Morrisons had been due to open a store in Stonehaven. Photo: PA
By Louise Glen

In a blow to cost-saving shoppers, Morrisons has confirmed it is no longer bringing a supermarket to Stonehaven.

The national operator said it had taken the “difficult decision” to step away from its plans because it could not agree on terms with landowners.

Ury Estate, where the Morrisons store was set to be built, had joined Co-op in a bid to block rival chain Tesco from opening a superstore on the AWPR near the town.

‘Co-op monopoly’

The Co-op already operates three supermarkets in Stonehaven: At Market Square, David Street and Redcloak Drive.

The brand lodged an objection on the grounds that the proposed Tesco could steer shoppers away from other independent retailers in the town.

Locals have often bemoaned a lack of shopping options in Stonehaven, with complaints of a “Co-op monopoly” limiting grocery options.

The plans for a new Tesco and a new Morrisons at roughly the same time were therefore welcomed by many.

The new Tesco supermarket would be located close to the A90/A92. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Tesco.

Morrisons had indicated it would open in the town in 2026.

Morrisons Stonehaven store axed

That plan is now in tatters.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Morrisons supermarket said: “We have taken the difficult decision to step away from our plans and will not be pursuing the site further.

“Unfortunately, following extensive discussions and after exploring all options, we have not been able to agree terms with the developer.

“We have therefore concluded that the store plans are no longer viable.”

The land being developed for Morrisons was owned by Ury Estates.

It earlier claimed it had “already spent huge sums” preparing its land off the Slug Road for a new Morrisons supermarket.

Artist's impression of the New Mains of Ury supermarket.
Artist’s impression of the New Mains of Ury supermarket. Image: Supplied.

At the time, Tesco lodged its plans for a supermarket the landowner warned that Morrisons could back out due to the unexpected competition.

It seems like there was fierce rivalry after one supermarket was scorned by the developer.

That’s because Tesco stores put forward an offer to operate the superstore at Ury Estate and was unsuccessful.

At the time Ury Estates said: “Morrisons have since advanced a detailed specification and agreed terms.”

Morrisons was said to be a vital part of the entire Ury development – which was also lined up to feature:

  • 100 affordable homes
  • Rugby pitches
  • A Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course
  • Ury House becoming a plush hotel
  • And a new link road between Netherley Road and the Slug Road

Ury Estates put out a sharp warning that the Morrisons “is an integral part” of this and warned that everything else could collapse without a supermarket.

They stress: “None of the above happens without the security of the planning permission for the food store.”

What do you think of the decision? Let us know in the comments below

The landowners acknowledged the “slow process” in bringing Morrisons to the town, given the plans were approved three years ago.

In planning documents, Ury Estates said: “Progress has been significant if slower than hoped, influenced by global issues such as the Covid pandemic and the wider slow-down of the financial markets.”

At the time they said all ownership deals were “now in place” to commence the link road, and would be built within 18 months.

We have asked Tesco and Ury Estates to comment.

Conversation