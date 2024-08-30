Morrisons AXES Stonehaven supermarket plans

In a blow to cost-saving shoppers, Morrisons has confirmed it is no longer bringing a supermarket to Stonehaven.

The national operator said it had taken the “difficult decision” to step away from its plans because it could not agree on terms with landowners.

Ury Estate, where the Morrisons store was set to be built, had joined Co-op in a bid to block rival chain Tesco from opening a superstore on the AWPR near the town.

‘Co-op monopoly’

The Co-op already operates three supermarkets in Stonehaven: At Market Square, David Street and Redcloak Drive.

The brand lodged an objection on the grounds that the proposed Tesco could steer shoppers away from other independent retailers in the town.

Locals have often bemoaned a lack of shopping options in Stonehaven, with complaints of a “Co-op monopoly” limiting grocery options.

The plans for a new Tesco and a new Morrisons at roughly the same time were therefore welcomed by many.

Morrisons had indicated it would open in the town in 2026.

Morrisons Stonehaven store axed

That plan is now in tatters.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Morrisons supermarket said: “We have taken the difficult decision to step away from our plans and will not be pursuing the site further.

“Unfortunately, following extensive discussions and after exploring all options, we have not been able to agree terms with the developer.

“We have therefore concluded that the store plans are no longer viable.”

The land being developed for Morrisons was owned by Ury Estates.

It earlier claimed it had “already spent huge sums” preparing its land off the Slug Road for a new Morrisons supermarket.

At the time, Tesco lodged its plans for a supermarket the landowner warned that Morrisons could back out due to the unexpected competition.

It seems like there was fierce rivalry after one supermarket was scorned by the developer.

That’s because Tesco stores put forward an offer to operate the superstore at Ury Estate and was unsuccessful.

At the time Ury Estates said: “Morrisons have since advanced a detailed specification and agreed terms.”

Morrisons was said to be a vital part of the entire Ury development – which was also lined up to feature:

100 affordable homes

Rugby pitches

A Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course

Ury House becoming a plush hotel

And a new link road between Netherley Road and the Slug Road

Ury Estates put out a sharp warning that the Morrisons “is an integral part” of this and warned that everything else could collapse without a supermarket.

They stress: “None of the above happens without the security of the planning permission for the food store.”

The landowners acknowledged the “slow process” in bringing Morrisons to the town, given the plans were approved three years ago.

In planning documents, Ury Estates said: “Progress has been significant if slower than hoped, influenced by global issues such as the Covid pandemic and the wider slow-down of the financial markets.”

At the time they said all ownership deals were “now in place” to commence the link road, and would be built within 18 months.

We have asked Tesco and Ury Estates to comment.

