‘The fear is very real’: Danestone battery storage plans APPROVED despite pleas from local reverend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘The fear is very real’: Danestone battery storage plans APPROVED despite pleas from local reverend

Rev Anne Robertson said the fire risk and threat of toxic fumes and smoke was a "major concern for the community".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Rev Anne Robertson of Danestone Congregational Church with the Persley Croft BESS site
Rev Anne Robertson of Danestone Congregational Church with the Persley Croft BESS site. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Controversial plans for a battery storage facility in Danestone have been approved despite pleas from a worried local reverend.

Councillors gave Persley Croft BESS Ltd the go-ahead to create the site next to The Parkway, across the road from the Tesco supermarket.

The former piggery next to the RGS Hutchison and Sons scrap yard will be demolished to make way for the development.

But the battery energy storage system, better known as BESS, was met with some concern.

The former piggery site will be cleared to make way for the battery storage facility
The former piggery site will be cleared to make way for the battery storage facility. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A total of 58 objections were sent to Aberdeen City Council opposing the proposal.

Residential area ‘not compatible’ with battery storage facility

The application recently went before the planning committee.

Rev Anne Robertson of Danestone Congregational Church spoke at the meeting and urged councillors to refuse the plan.

She said the proposed location was “unsuitable” as it would put residents at risk of harm.

Site plans of the battery storage facility in Danestone. Image: Pegasus Group

Rev Robertson believed motorists would be endangered if there was an incident at the site and she said it was too close to residential areas.

She explained: “A 7,000 housing development is being built near the site, adding to existing population of around 4,000 who live in Danestone already.

“This rapidly increasing residential area is not felt to be compatible with the BESS development.”

‘The fear is very real and should not be swept under the carpet’

She also raised fire fears, noting its proximity to the scrap yard and petrol station would increase the risk if something went wrong.

In one final attempt to sway councillors, the reverend brought up a blaze at a battery storage site in California just three months ago.

A battery storage facility like this will be installed next to The Parkway. Image: Anesco

The incident took 40 firefighters five days to extinguish.

She added: “The fear that this could happen in our community is very real and should not be swept under the carpet.

“Toxic fumes and smoke are a major concern for the community.”

‘Why is it OK to situate BESS so close to people’s houses?’

Resident Charlie Robertson also “strongly disagreed” with the plans.

He wanted developers to consider placing the facility in a more remote location to protect the public.

“The possibility of a lithium-ion battery overheating and going on fire due to thermal runaway is an ever present risk,” he said.

The battery energy storage system will be located next to the scrapyard on the Parkway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“This is 60 metres away from the nearest house which doesn’t appear to me to be a safe distance.

“Why is it OK to situate this BESS so close to people’s houses?”

He also feared that any water used to stop a fire on the site would end up contaminated and run into the River Don nearby.

Mr Robertson then asked if councillors would want a battery storage site next to their own homes, and added: “If the answer is no then why is it OK to build it so close to ours?”

Why was the battery storage site needed?

Jamie Scott of agents Pegasus Group spoke on behalf of the developers.

He said the site would help to support renewable energy development and improve the electricity transmission network.

The Danestone facility will be similar to the 50MW Dunsinane battery storage facility in Dundee. Image supplied by Sarah-Jane Foxen

It would also support any national net zero ambitions.

Mr Scott also argued there were no other sites in the area that could accommodate the development.

What would happen in the event of a fire?

Councillor Graham Lawrence tried to quell any concerns by asking the agents about fire suppression on the site.

Mr Scott explained that each unit would have a “multitude” of detection systems to seek out heat, gases and potential thermal runaway.

“All of that is constantly monitored and will be notified to the people who are on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he replied.

Mr Scott also stated that if any problems were to be found, the units could be switched off remotely.

Community Council ‘extremely disappointed’ with decision

Despite the fears, the committee agreed to approve the proposal.

Danestone Community Council members Sarah-Jane Foxen, Laura Davison and Kathryn Duncan pictured at the Persley Croft site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Following the decision, Danestone Community Council member Sarah-Jane Foxen said the group was “extremely disappointed“.

However, they will continue to fight plans for a second battery storage site located just metres away.

The new battery storage site will connect to the existing SSEN Persley Grid substation on Station Road and will operate for 40 years.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Damon's owner Kevin Ross was banned from keeping dogs for five years.
Danger dog Damon spared by sheriff after attacks on two police officers
Aberdeen is home to a number of unique independent businesses. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
How independent are Aberdeen's high streets?
Strachan School could become a house.
Plans for Strachan School to become home and major new vision for flattened Dyce…
Baila Venezuela. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gallery: 21 of the best pictures from Aberdeen's Mela
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a murder accused and a Caithness rapist
The Staging Post pub, Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson .
Aberdeen pub owner speaks of betrayal as chef empties safe and disappears
The Celebrate Aberdeen parade through the city centre. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Best pictures as hundreds of north-east volunteers take part in Celebrate Aberdeen
Thunderstorms could cause flooding in the north-east tomorrow.
Yellow warning for thunderstorm hitting north-east extended to the Highlands
Richmond Street, Aberdeen fire.
Aberdeen flat fire treated as 'wilful' as probe launched
Niall Horan and Iona Macdonald.
Fan amazes P&J Live crowd with Niall Horan duet in Aberdeen

Conversation