‘The fear is very real’: Danestone battery storage plans APPROVED despite pleas from local reverend

Controversial plans for a battery storage facility in Danestone have been approved despite pleas from a worried local reverend.

Councillors gave Persley Croft BESS Ltd the go-ahead to create the site next to The Parkway, across the road from the Tesco supermarket.

The former piggery next to the RGS Hutchison and Sons scrap yard will be demolished to make way for the development.

But the battery energy storage system, better known as BESS, was met with some concern.

A total of 58 objections were sent to Aberdeen City Council opposing the proposal.

Residential area ‘not compatible’ with battery storage facility

The application recently went before the planning committee.

Rev Anne Robertson of Danestone Congregational Church spoke at the meeting and urged councillors to refuse the plan.

She said the proposed location was “unsuitable” as it would put residents at risk of harm.

Rev Robertson believed motorists would be endangered if there was an incident at the site and she said it was too close to residential areas.

She explained: “A 7,000 housing development is being built near the site, adding to existing population of around 4,000 who live in Danestone already.

“This rapidly increasing residential area is not felt to be compatible with the BESS development.”

‘The fear is very real and should not be swept under the carpet’

She also raised fire fears, noting its proximity to the scrap yard and petrol station would increase the risk if something went wrong.

In one final attempt to sway councillors, the reverend brought up a blaze at a battery storage site in California just three months ago.

The incident took 40 firefighters five days to extinguish.

She added: “The fear that this could happen in our community is very real and should not be swept under the carpet.

“Toxic fumes and smoke are a major concern for the community.”

‘Why is it OK to situate BESS so close to people’s houses?’

Resident Charlie Robertson also “strongly disagreed” with the plans.

He wanted developers to consider placing the facility in a more remote location to protect the public.

“The possibility of a lithium-ion battery overheating and going on fire due to thermal runaway is an ever present risk,” he said.

“This is 60 metres away from the nearest house which doesn’t appear to me to be a safe distance.

“Why is it OK to situate this BESS so close to people’s houses?”

He also feared that any water used to stop a fire on the site would end up contaminated and run into the River Don nearby.

Mr Robertson then asked if councillors would want a battery storage site next to their own homes, and added: “If the answer is no then why is it OK to build it so close to ours?”

Why was the battery storage site needed?

Jamie Scott of agents Pegasus Group spoke on behalf of the developers.

He said the site would help to support renewable energy development and improve the electricity transmission network.

It would also support any national net zero ambitions.

Mr Scott also argued there were no other sites in the area that could accommodate the development.

What would happen in the event of a fire?

Councillor Graham Lawrence tried to quell any concerns by asking the agents about fire suppression on the site.

Mr Scott explained that each unit would have a “multitude” of detection systems to seek out heat, gases and potential thermal runaway.

“All of that is constantly monitored and will be notified to the people who are on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he replied.

Mr Scott also stated that if any problems were to be found, the units could be switched off remotely.

Community Council ‘extremely disappointed’ with decision

Despite the fears, the committee agreed to approve the proposal.

Following the decision, Danestone Community Council member Sarah-Jane Foxen said the group was “extremely disappointed“.

However, they will continue to fight plans for a second battery storage site located just metres away.

The new battery storage site will connect to the existing SSEN Persley Grid substation on Station Road and will operate for 40 years.

Read more