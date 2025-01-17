Vote today: Discover the north and north-east charities in the running to become a P&J Charity Partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vote today: Discover the north and north-east charities in the running to become a P&J Charity Partner

Press & Journal readers are being asked to vote in our two P&J Community Fund Charity Partners for 2025-2026.

By Kloe Paton
The public vote to decide the next P&J Community Fund Partners is officially live.
Readers can now vote for the charities they believe are most deserving of becoming a P&J Community Fund Charity Partner.

The P&J Community Fund re-launched last month with over 150 charities across the north and north-east nominating themselves to be in with the chance of becoming our new charity partners.

The P&J Community Fund supports charities transforming our local communities, and it raised over £126,000 in its first year for our previous charity partners.

This year’s nominated charities were narrowed down earlier in the week to a final six by our P&J Community Fund panel.

The expert panel of judges included Craig Walker, editor of the Press and Journal, Gary Gerrard, non-executive director at Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Samantha Leckie, marketing manager at Cala Homes (North), and Morag Neville, head of charitable giving at The Northwood Charitable Trust.

Now, our readers have the final say and can decide on the two charities who will be supported by the Community Fund from February this year until November 2026.

Readers should choose one charity in both categories –  Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire charities, and Highlands, Islands and Moray charities.

The voting period is open for two weeks from today until midnight on Friday January 31.

The winning charities will be announced on Friday February 7th in the newspaper and online.

The winning charities will be invited to the the upcoming P&J Charity Gala, in association with Cala, on February 21 at P&J Live, which is the first celebratory event in the fundraising calendar for The P&J Community Fund.

Discover the shortlisted north and north-east charities and submit your vote in each category today.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire charities

AberNecessities

Abernecessities Logo

AberNecessities supports families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire facing hardship by providing essential items like clothing, nappies, formula milk, and equipment for children. Since 2019, the charity has helped over 18,000 children, aiming to ensure no child goes without the basics.

Learn more about AberNecessities here.

Clan Cancer Support

Clan Cancer Support logo

Clan provides free support to anyone affected by cancer. Their services include emotional support, counselling, complementary therapies, and health and wellbeing services, all designed to support individuals and families cope.

Learn more about Clan Cancer Support here.

The Archie Foundation

The Archie Foundation logo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Archie Foundation supports children’s healthcare by providing enhanced services, specialist equipment, play areas, and bereavement support. They collaborate with NHS Grampian to improve hospital experiences and ensure accessible care in a child-friendly manner.

Learn more about The Archie Foundation here.

 

Highlands, Islands and Moray charities

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation

Abbie's Sparkle Foundation logo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation helps children facing cancer by providing gifts and grants to brighten their days. It provides opportunities to create lasting memories, in memory of Abbie, providing a positive impact to those in need.

Learn more about Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation here.

Maggie’s Highlands

Maggie's Highlands logo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maggie’s Highlands help people take back control when cancer turns life upside down, with professional support for anything from treatment side effects to money worries across the Highlands.

Learn more about Maggie’s Highlands here.

MERT Highland

MERT Highland logo.

The Medical & Emergency Response Team (MERT) Highland provides volunteer-led event medical cover, emergency support, and first aid assistance in the Highlands.

Learn more about MERT Highland here.

 

Conversation