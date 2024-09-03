‘Kids shouldn’t be on tablets all the time’: Meet the mums fighting to keep New Pitsligo Library alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Kids shouldn’t be on tablets all the time’: Meet the mums fighting to keep New Pitsligo Library alive

Fears were raised after a survey asked library users in the village how any changes to the service would affect them.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Rebecca Buxton, Nicola Gordon and Cheryl Cook outside New Pitsligo Library
Rebecca Buxton, Nicola Gordon and Cheryl Cook outside New Pitsligo Library. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“We were told to use it or lose it – so we did,” Rebecca Buxton tells me in the playpark across from New Pitsligo Library.

She’s referring to threats over the beloved village facility, with concerns that cash-strapped Aberdeenshire Council could close it circulating for a year now.

In response, local mums ploughed all their efforts into making the most of it – starting clubs and regularly taking their excited kids along to make sure they don’t “spend all of their time on their tablets”.

Despite this, they reckon their worst fears could still come true.

Worries over the library have intensified since a survey was launched in the summer appearing to put its future at risk.

New Pitsligo Library. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

It asked library users in New Pitsligo, Boddam and Strichen how any changes would affect them.

Live Life Aberdeenshire claimed any feedback would help to shape future library services.

But the worried mums fear the council will close the facility for good. And now they are banding together to save it.

What is at risk?

Currently, the village library is open for just six hours a week.

As well as providing books for borrowing, it allows residents to access computers, printers, photocopiers and free Wi-Fi.

The village library is only open three days a week. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

A free Lego Club and Chill Out Club are hosted there for young people to relax with their friends after a hard day at school.

Meanwhile, the library is the only registered warm space in New Pitsligo, and the village librarian is also a local historian who offers help with ancestry.

Closure would take ‘safe space’ and beloved librarian from children

However, the mums are worried that closing the library will hit the village’s youngsters hardest.

Cheryl Cooke said the building is a “safe place” for them.

“They are comfortable there and they love our librarian,” she explained.

Nicola Gordon, Cheryl Cooke and Rebecca Buxton outside New Pitsligo Library. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“She is amazing with them and gives up her free time to make sure that the kids have their clubs.”

Fellow mum Rebecca added: “Kids shouldn’t be on tablets all the time, they need a break from a device in front of their face and have a book instead.

“They are taking a safe space away from the children who desperately need it.”

Chill Out Club is the library’s best chapter

A Chill Out Club is held at the library straight after school, giving young people the chance to wind down after a busy day.

There they can colour-in, complete wordsearches, or get a book to read.

Cheryl explained: “The kids leg it down to get there all excited then they go in, dump their stuff and sit down quietly for an hour.

“You don’t get that anywhere else – and you can’t get them to do that at home.”

Pupils at New Pitsligo and St John’s School visit the library once a week. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Nicola Gordon added: “My eldest children come out of school and go down to the library.

“They choose a book, sit on the sofas and they’ll flutter their way through them.

“They’ll communicate with each other too and to me, that is amazing.”

Bookworms fear venue will be taken away

But it’s not just young people that will be hit by the potential closure.

The mums themselves will feel the brunt of any changes too as the self confessed bookworms run a book club from the library.

The mums argue that libraries allow children to choose books they want to read. Image supplied by Angus Alive

Nicola explains that the club opens them up to other genres that they wouldn’t normally choose.

However, the club has had to take a back seat as the ladies fight for the venue’s future.

What could be done to save it?

The mothers believe the library should be open more so that it can become a ‘hub’ for the community.

“Clubs were started up and the school started using it so we thought that was fine.

“But then there was this meeting in the village hall asking what does the community require?”

The library can be found on New Pitsligo High Street. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Cheryl added: “I gave them a list of ideas and we said we would be willing to chip in a little bit for clubs.

“We do understand that there are financial constraints within the council but it shouldn’t be an open and closed subject.”

If the library were to be closed, its services would be moved online – something that has been met with criticism.

Rebecca explained: “I have a four-year-old.

“How do I explain to them that no, you can’t go to the library to pick a book that looks interesting to you, you have to do it on a computer?”

What does the council have to say?

A Live Life Aberdeenshire spokesman said the public engagement in New Pitsligo was “worthwhile”.

However, he stressed that “no decisions” have been made about the venue yet.

The future of New Pitsligo Library is still uncertain. Image: Shutterstock

The spokesman added: “We acknowledge the concerns that have been expressed by some residents.

“Feedback has been collated and a report prepared which will be considered, initially by senior managers.

“We will then be in a position to feed back to the community and engage on next steps.”

Conversation