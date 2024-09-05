Cheers to that! Burnside brewers to expand with new base next to Laurencekirk wedding venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cheers to that! Burnside brewers to expand with new base next to Laurencekirk wedding venue

FJB Scotland boss Finlay Brock argued that the brewery would be "integral" to his previously approved wedding venue.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Steven Lewis of Burnside Brewery alongside an image of the new facility near Laurencekirk
Steven Lewis of Burnside Brewery alongside an image of the new facility near Laurencekirk. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Plans for a new brewery alongside a wedding venue near Laurencekirk have been given the go-ahead, proving they are indeed a perfect match.

Burnside Brewery, famous for its funky craft beers and traditional glass bottles, currently operates from Laurencekirk Business Park.

It has been going from strength to strength since its inception in 2010, scooping national and international awards.

As business continues to thrive, owners began to look for more space to expand their brewery to meet ever increasing customer demand.

And following a chance meeting with a construction company nearby, they received a proposal they couldn’t turn down.

This image shows how the Woodburnden Steading site would be transformed, with the new Burnside Brewery located to the right. Image: Taylor Architecture

What are Burnside Brewery’s plans?

The Laurencekirk firm has partnered with Fordoun-based FJB Scotland to erect a new a new brewery next to an events and wedding venue at Woodburnden Steading.

FJB Scotland was given planning permission for the development in December 2020.

It will host ceremonies and drinks receptions, while a bar and catering will be provided to ensure guests are refreshed during their visit.

Wedding parties will be able to stay overnight in the guest accommodation, while the newlyweds will end their special day by staying in the Honeymoon Suite overlooking the rural area.

An artist impression of the Woodburnden Steading that will soon host weddings and events. Image: Taylor Architecture

And to further enhance their plans, FJB Scotland later partnered with Burnside Brewery to add the brewers to the site.

However, they soon found themselves on the rocks as council planners recommended the facility be refused, claiming it didn’t meet its local development plan for the area.

From steading to weddings…

The application recently went before members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee.

Determined to get the proposal over the line, construction boss Finlay Brocks explained how they plans came to be.

He told councillors he bought Woodburnden with his wife in 2019 after a “moment of madness”.

Woodburnden Steading will have an outdoor seating for guests to enjoy during the warmer months. Image: Taylor Architecture

While the steading was initially advertised as a potential five-home development, he believed it should be enjoyed by “everybody, not just a certain few”.

This led to the creation of a “grand plan” to turn it into a wedding venue, with a workshop and office on the side for his construction business.

Plus, more land was available for other businesses to help enhance the site.

The workshop and the office was built in 2020, while works to stabilise the steading were completed too.

How Burnside Brewery tapped in to Laurencekirk site

Two years later, Mr Brock bumped into Steve Lewis of Burnside Brewery and the two discussed their long-term hopes and dreams.

“They were in the position where they had a small microbrewery, basically two garages down in Laurencekirk, and they were looking to expand,” Mr Brock explained.

“They came to us with a proposal to use part of our land as something in the future.”

Burnside Brewery’s current base at Laurencekirk Business Park. Image: Google Street View

Eventually, the pair agreed that the brewery would serve the small wedding venue, which would host 40 ceremonies per year – and only at weekends.

Mr Brock explained that the brewery would be “integral” to the wedding venue.

“You can have a wedding but you have a venue where the drink is brewed right next door,” he said.

Steve Lewis, co-owner and head brewer at Burnside Brewery. Image: Opportunity North East

Mr Brock pleaded: “It’s more important than ever that we get this brewery built to bring life back to the building and the area, bring the community spirit back.

“We’ve had enough turmoil in the last few years, it would be good to bring something back to people.”

‘Iconic’ building to bring jobs and tourism to Mearns

Despite planning officers’ recommendation to scrap the plans, committee members gave the pair their blessing and unanimously granted the application.

Councillor George Carr said the site was “appropriate”, and welcomed the new jobs and potential tourism boost the venue would bring.

Some of the drinks created by Burnside Brewery. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“The Burnside Brewery is a successful business in the Mearns and their reputation is on the up,” he added.

“We have quite a number of these destinations that people can come to, whether that’s a farm shop, cafe or whatever.

“They are all places that really are cherished in the Mearns.”

He said that the steading is “iconic”, adding: “It’s not really a building you’d want to turn into a house, it has the potential for something else.”

