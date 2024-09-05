500 Hilton homes left without power after ‘explosion’ reported from substation

More than 500 homes were left without power in the Hilton area of Aberdeen after an “explosion” was reported from a substation.

Residents at Hilton Drive were given a rude awakening on Tuesday when they heard a loud noise come from the nearby power box, resulting in no electricity.

Despite the alarming noise, SSEN has reassured that the fault posed no threat to those living nearby.

It’s understood equipment had came loose, which resulted in a “loud bang”.

The fault, which occurred shortly before 10pm, caused SSEN to rush to the scene.

Power was eventually restored to the estate around 12.15am, but engineers remain on the site carrying out repairs.

The substation is currently cordoned off, with members of the public unable to access the site.

Specialist teams rushed to Aberdeen ‘explosion’

A SSEN spokesperson said: “On Tuesday evening shortly before 10pm, we responded to an issue with a piece of network equipment at a substation on Hilton Drive in Aberdeen.

“This resulted in 556 customers being without supply for a short period of time.

“Our specialist team were quickly on site, and all customers were reconnected by 12.15am on Wednesday morning.

“We’d like to thank them for their patience while we responded to this matter quickly and safely.”