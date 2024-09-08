Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy blue sky spectacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy blue sky spectacle

Royalty and celebrities enjoyed the event in Royal Deeside.

Highland dangers at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland dangers at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Louise Glen & Heather Fowlie

The sun shone on the Braemar Gathering as thousands of visitors joined the King and Queen for a spectacular day out.

People from all over the world travelled to Royal Deeside to take in the traditional gathering.

Temperatures soared to 22°C with tartan as far as the eye could see and the air filled with the sound of bagpipes.

Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry were among the famous faces enjoying the event.

P&J reporter Graham Fleming and photographer Kath Flannery were there to capture all the action.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving.
The royal couple are greeted.
The King and Queen in the sunshine.
Stephen Fry and Dame Judi Dench enjoying the games.
The celebrity pair chatted with fans and enjoyed the spectacle.
Kyla Dey, 14 – a member of the Braemar Royal Highland Society’s Highland dancing class – presents flowers to Queen Camilla.
The pipe band starts off the games.
Runners take off around the track.
Crowds watching the runners pass them by.
Keep going!
Having a go at the high jump.
Participants try their best to get their highest scores.
Strong competition in the high jump.
Crowds enjoyed the nice weather.
Tug of war in full flow.
Pull!
A wonderful event to catch up with friends and family.
There were plenty of refreshments.
Keeping a close eye on the action.
The winners of the track race.
More races take to the arena.
A fantastic turnout of runners.
The pipe band keeping the crowds entertained.
The Braemar Gathering welcomed many pipe bands this year.
Another fantastic year at the gathering.
Spectators having fun.
The all-action games.
Stephen Fry enjoying the gathering.
The children’s sack race in full swing.
King Charles presenting the awards
The pipers.
Huntly and District Pipe band playing for the King and Queen.
Performers young and old entertained the crowds.
Queen Camilla leaving the games.
King Charles waves to the crowds.

