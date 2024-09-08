Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy blue sky spectacle

The sun shone on the Braemar Gathering as thousands of visitors joined the King and Queen for a spectacular day out.

People from all over the world travelled to Royal Deeside to take in the traditional gathering.

Temperatures soared to 22°C with tartan as far as the eye could see and the air filled with the sound of bagpipes.

Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry were among the famous faces enjoying the event.

P&J reporter Graham Fleming and photographer Kath Flannery were there to capture all the action.