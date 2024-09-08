King remembers late mother at Aberdeenshire church service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King remembers late mother at Aberdeenshire church service

Charles and Queen Camilla attended a service at Crathie Kirk on Sunday.

By By Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for the Sunday church service. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for the Sunday church service. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The King has attended church near Balmoral for prayers and reflection in memory of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the second anniversary of her death.

Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at  Crathie Kirk, where the late Queen was a regular and devout worshipper, on Royal Deeside in the late summer sunshine for the Sunday morning service, two years on from Charles’s accession to the throne.

The King could be seen, with his window slightly open, in the back seat of the maroon state Bentley with Camilla at his side as they headed to the place of worship at 11.25am.

The vehicle made its way slowly up the short drive, past the traditional red phone box which stands on the corner.

The King and Queen arriving at Crathie Kirk. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
King Charles III has remembered his late mother at the service. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Camilla, dressed in a green jacket with red and green tartan lapels and a green hat decorated with a feather, smiled at awaiting photographers and camera crews as she held her handbag on her lap.

The King, who had a pink flower in the lapel of his grey jacket, was seen adjusting his cuffs as he prepared for poignant service.

One of a small group of wellwishers who gathered to see the monarch was Diane Brandish, a tourist visiting Scotland from Christchurch in New Zealand.

King ‘very gracious’ to crowds at Crathie Kirk

Diana and her husband saw the King waving at the crowd as he entered the church, saying “he was very gracious”.

She said catching sight of the King was an unexpected “bonus” in her holiday, saying: “We happened to be coming by and I didn’t realise that King Charles would be here.”

She added: “Most people in New Zealand follow the royal family quite closely and are aware of the anniversary.”

The King, 75, has been staying on his Aberdeenshire estate, where the late Queen died peacefully at the age of 96 on September 8 2022.

On Saturday, the King attended the Braemar Gathering.

The King at the Braemar Gathering on Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Tributes have been paid to the late Queen to mark the anniversary, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailing the “70 glorious years of her reign”.

“Today marks two years since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Sir Keir said in a message posted on social media.

“The late Queen’s dedication to the UK and Commonwealth taught us that whatever challenges our country faces, the value of service always endures.

“For the 70 glorious years of her reign, she was at the heart of this nation’s life. Today we honour her memory.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking news logo
Four teenagers taken to hospital after early morning Aberdeenshire crash
Highland dangers at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy blue sky spectacle
Kirsty Thomson pictured with a bouquet.
Aberdeen florist: 'Council traffic changes killed Schoolhill and ended our 30-year-old shop'
Scott and Pam Ulen from Illinois at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
'We travelled 3,700 miles to be at the Braemar Gathering - it was everything…
Stephen Fry and Dame Judi Dench were among those enjoying the Braemar Gathering on Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry among stars at Braemar Gathering
The Big Belmont Bash brought the cobbles back to life, and gave independent traders a much-needed boost. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Big Belmont Bash brings historic Aberdeen quarter to life with 'absolutely buzzing' festival
Young farmer Callum Simpson.
Island-hopping Callum Simpson counts northern lights among best farming memories
A smoker outside Fierce Bar in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Should smoking be banned in pub beer gardens? Fierce Beer boss and P&J readers…
Thistle Street Aberdeen traders Rosie Strudwick, Scott Patterson and Mark Esslemont.
Thistle Street: Why is the charming Aberdeen area thriving with independent firms?
Red and yellow fire engine.
A90 at Stonehaven re-opens after collision

Conversation