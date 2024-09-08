Man and woman taken to hospital after Aberdeenshire dog attack

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a dog attack in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to Claymore Crescent in Boddam, near Peterhead, at around 4pm on Saturday.

Photos shared on social media showed several police vehicles and armed police officers at the scene of the incident.

Officers have confirmed the dog has been put down.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, police received a report a man and woman had been attacked by a dog in Claymore Crescent, Boddam.

“Officers attended and both injured parties were taken to hospital.

“The dog was seized and has been destroyed.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”