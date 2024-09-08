Man and woman taken to hospital after Aberdeenshire dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man and woman taken to hospital after Aberdeenshire dog attack

Armed police were called to the incident near Peterhead.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police at the dog attack in Boddam. Image: Buchan Live
Police at the dog attack in Boddam. Image: Buchan Live

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a dog attack in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to Claymore Crescent in Boddam, near Peterhead, at around 4pm on Saturday.

Photos shared on social media showed several police vehicles and armed police officers at the scene of the incident.

Officers have confirmed the dog has been put down.

Armed police at the scene. Image: Buchan Live

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, police received a report a man and woman had been attacked by a dog in Claymore Crescent, Boddam.

“Officers attended and both injured parties were taken to hospital.

“The dog was seized and has been destroyed.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
Alan Sutherland admitted sending sexually explicit messages and pictures to what he believed to be a teenage girl. Image: DC Thomson.
Engineer snared by paedophile hunter group asked girl, 14, to send school uniform pictures
A wall on Union Road in Macduff that was damaged during Sunday's crash. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Four teenagers taken to hospital after early morning Aberdeenshire crash
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for the Sunday church service. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
King remembers late mother at Aberdeenshire church service
Highland dangers at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy blue sky spectacle
Kirsty Thomson pictured with a bouquet.
Aberdeen florist: 'Council traffic changes killed Schoolhill and ended our 30-year-old shop'
2
Scott and Pam Ulen from Illinois at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
'We travelled 3,700 miles to be at the Braemar Gathering - it was everything…
Stephen Fry and Dame Judi Dench were among those enjoying the Braemar Gathering on Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry among stars at Braemar Gathering
2
The Big Belmont Bash brought the cobbles back to life, and gave independent traders a much-needed boost. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Big Belmont Bash brings historic Aberdeen quarter to life with 'absolutely buzzing' festival
Young farmer Callum Simpson.
Island-hopping Callum Simpson counts northern lights among best farming memories

Conversation