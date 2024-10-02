Persley Park Aberdeen: Is this Scotland’s eeriest caravan site?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Persley Park Aberdeen: Is this Scotland’s eeriest caravan site?

It was once a thriving getaway spot on the banks of the River Don.

Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson
Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

Like all cities, Aberdeen has its attractive places and not-so-attractive places.

Tucked away  close to the Persley Bridge is the dilapidated and eerie Persley Park Caravan Park.

The nearby roundabout directs thousands of cars daily through it, so many drivers have spotted the less-than-splendid sight of rusting, rotting caravans.

They may fail to notice the last remaining resident believed to still be living there, although a source says they are looking for alternative accommodation.

The seafoam-coloured caravans blend in with the overgrowth but equally stand out for their unflattering appearance.

Many of the caravans are painted in a seafoam green colour which blends into the overgrowth. Image: Supplied.

But this was not always the case, as Persley Park was once a thriving destination in a desirable location on the banks of the River Don.

Persley Park caravans rotting

The place has now been branded an “eyesore” in the community, with it steadily becoming more and more dilapidated.

It is understood the park is under the ownership of Persley Park Ltd, owned by Tom Smith based in Leicester, who could not be approached for comment.

A clothes horse was left in a caravan. Image: Supplied.

The rotting caravans are in various states of disrepair, including smashed windows, dented walls and furnishings littering the ground.

In total, 14 caravans remain on the site as well as several rusted wheelbeds used to transport caravans around.

Also on the site is a cabin containing an office space, possibly for the operators.

Caravan tagged with ASBO. Image: Supplied.

Our reporter took a cautious walk through the caravan park on a sunny September morning, where it didn’t look too bad until you looked closer.

Littering the ground was broken glass from the many smashed windows.

Some caravans have been raided for furniture and fixtures, while others contain hidden gems.

These include a beige leather sofa set, piles of DVDs, a clothes horse and an old stereo system.

Items such as DVDs and a stereo system were left in one caravan. Image: Supplied.

Persley Park Caravan Park is an ‘eyesore’

Nearby is the Mugiemoss Hub, a community area maintained by Gary Dow over the past year, who says the caravan park is an “eyesore” in the area.

He also revealed the site was regularly used by local kids at night as a hangout, explaining much of the damage is down to vandalism.

A comfy looking leather sofa in a caravan. Image: Supplied

According to police, they have been called out as recently as this month to reports of vandalism at the park.

Mr Dow said there were plans earlier this year to turn it into a retirement village, but nothing has yet been done.

He is concerned that some gas bottles left at the site might cause a fire.

Broken windows offer glimpse into what living at the park was like. Image: Supplied.

He said: “It’s an accident waiting to happen. The owner was meant to do something in spring making it into retirement apartments but who would stay there next to a busy road and across from the graveyard? Something really needs to be done. It’s an eye sore.”

It comes as the Scottish Government has catalogued a list of 65 “vacant and derelict” sites across Aberdeen in a bid to stimulate development. 

Read more here: 

Conversation