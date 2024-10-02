Persley Park Aberdeen: Is this Scotland’s eeriest caravan site?

Like all cities, Aberdeen has its attractive places and not-so-attractive places.

Tucked away close to the Persley Bridge is the dilapidated and eerie Persley Park Caravan Park.

The nearby roundabout directs thousands of cars daily through it, so many drivers have spotted the less-than-splendid sight of rusting, rotting caravans.

They may fail to notice the last remaining resident believed to still be living there, although a source says they are looking for alternative accommodation.

The seafoam-coloured caravans blend in with the overgrowth but equally stand out for their unflattering appearance.

But this was not always the case, as Persley Park was once a thriving destination in a desirable location on the banks of the River Don.

Persley Park caravans rotting

The place has now been branded an “eyesore” in the community, with it steadily becoming more and more dilapidated.

It is understood the park is under the ownership of Persley Park Ltd, owned by Tom Smith based in Leicester, who could not be approached for comment.

The rotting caravans are in various states of disrepair, including smashed windows, dented walls and furnishings littering the ground.

In total, 14 caravans remain on the site as well as several rusted wheelbeds used to transport caravans around.

Also on the site is a cabin containing an office space, possibly for the operators.

Our reporter took a cautious walk through the caravan park on a sunny September morning, where it didn’t look too bad until you looked closer.

Littering the ground was broken glass from the many smashed windows.

Some caravans have been raided for furniture and fixtures, while others contain hidden gems.

These include a beige leather sofa set, piles of DVDs, a clothes horse and an old stereo system.

Persley Park Caravan Park is an ‘eyesore’

Nearby is the Mugiemoss Hub, a community area maintained by Gary Dow over the past year, who says the caravan park is an “eyesore” in the area.

He also revealed the site was regularly used by local kids at night as a hangout, explaining much of the damage is down to vandalism.

According to police, they have been called out as recently as this month to reports of vandalism at the park.

Mr Dow said there were plans earlier this year to turn it into a retirement village, but nothing has yet been done.

He is concerned that some gas bottles left at the site might cause a fire.

He said: “It’s an accident waiting to happen. The owner was meant to do something in spring making it into retirement apartments but who would stay there next to a busy road and across from the graveyard? Something really needs to be done. It’s an eye sore.”

It comes as the Scottish Government has catalogued a list of 65 “vacant and derelict” sites across Aberdeen in a bid to stimulate development.

