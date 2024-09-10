NHS Grampian in ‘extremely challenging’ position with predicted £82.5m overspend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian in ‘extremely challenging’ position with predicted £82.5m overspend

A report reveals the health board needs to reduce spending to tackle the pressures of the upcoming financial year.

By Alberto Lejarraga
ambulance ARI
An overspending of £82.5 million is expected for this financial year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian is facing an “extremely challenging” financial position, a report has revealed.

The health board will be forced to find short-term saving options as it is on course to overspend by £82.5 million this financial year.

The difficult situation will be discussed at a meeting of the board on Thursday.

As well as talking through the financial report, members will be asked to approve measures to save money – including cutting back on bank nursing, overtime and locums.

The report reveals NHS Grampian’s overspend is the largest by value of any health board and the fourth highest in % terms.

ARI
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Director of finance, Alex Stephen, shared some of the reasons for the expected overspending.

They include the increasing complexity of providing healthcare as people live longer, the cost of new technologies, medicines and services, and recruitment challenges leading to spending on agency staff.

He also highlighted the increase in energy costs and high rates of inflation which have not been matched by funding increases.

NHS Grampian dealing with ‘challenging’ overspending

Members will be told that possible additional savings could reduce the overspending to around £65m.

But the board may be the subject of “enhanced monitoring” by the Scottish Government in future years if it is not reduced further.

Adam Coldwells
Interim chief executive Adam Coldwells says some challenging decisions will be made over the months ahead. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. 

As part of his chief executive report, Adam Coldwells will tell board members: “For NHS Grampian, which has a proven track record for financial rigour, not being able to set a balanced revenue budget is incredibly frustrating and will require some challenging decisions to be made over the months ahead.

“However, we remain committed to making these whilst balancing our financial position with our responsibility to patients and staff whilst working towards prevention of illness.”

During the meeting, the board will also be updated on The Baird and Anchor Project which is at an “important stage” in construction.

However, the budget for the £26.1m project “remains under pressure”.

