Barclays wants to move Union Street door ‘being used as toilet’

Barclays bosses want permission to move their front door on Aberdeen’s Union Street due to it “being used as a toilet”.

The finance giant’s only city branch has been plagued with “anti-social behaviour” according to management.

And they hope moving the door in line with the rest of the building will put an end to some of the unsavoury behaviour.

Entrance change will put an end to doorstep being used as toilet

Bank bosses’ main reasoning behind the renovation is to stop night-time revellers using their doorway to urinate.

In their statement to Aberdeen City Council, they said that the entrance “has been subject to antisocial behaviour, namely being used as a toilet”.

The current design has the door one metre back from the walls, creating an exposed vestibule.

But new plans show the entrance being brought in-line with the rest of the outer walls.

Across the road, Jamieson and Carry recently secured permission for a security grille at the front of the store.

Bosses said it would stop late night revellers from carrying out “unsavoury activities” in the doorway.

And The Foundry, on Holburn Street, is blocking off its doorway to “keep rough sleepers out”.

Plans come as Barclays is scene of protest

Throughout this year, Barclays on Union Street has hit the headlines due to numerous protests from pro-Palestinian activists.

In April, groups gathered outside to protest claims that Barclays “funds Israel’s crimes”.

One man could been seen dressed as the grim reaper, whilst others dressed in scrubs laid outside the doorway.

You can read the latest Barclays Union Street plans here.

