Barclays wants to move Union Street door ‘being used as toilet’

The Union Street bank has been subject to revellers relieving themselves on their doorstep...

By Isaac Buchan
The finance giants have had enough of club-goers interpreting their entrance as a urinal. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
The finance giants have had enough of club-goers interpreting their entrance as a urinal. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

Barclays bosses want permission to move their front door on Aberdeen’s Union Street due to it “being used as a toilet”.

The finance giant’s only city branch has been plagued with “anti-social behaviour” according to management.

And they hope moving the door in line with the rest of the building will put an end to some of the unsavoury behaviour.

The bank takes up the ground floor of 163-165 Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
The bank takes up the ground floor of 163-165 Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

Entrance change will put an end to doorstep being used as toilet

Bank bosses’ main reasoning behind the renovation is to stop night-time revellers using their doorway to urinate.

In their statement to Aberdeen City Council, they said that the entrance “has been subject to antisocial behaviour, namely being used as a toilet”.

Banking bosses want to bring the door in line with the outer walls. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
Banking bosses want to bring the door in line with the outer walls. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

The current design has the door one metre back from the walls, creating an exposed vestibule.

But new plans show the entrance being brought in-line with the rest of the outer walls.

Do you think these changes will stop anti-social behaviour? Let us know in our comments section below

Across the road, Jamieson and Carry recently secured permission for a security grille at the front of the store.

Bosses said it would stop late night revellers from carrying out “unsavoury activities” in the doorway.

And The Foundry, on Holburn Street, is blocking off its doorway to “keep rough sleepers out”. 

Plans come as Barclays is scene of protest

Throughout this year, Barclays on Union Street has hit the headlines due to numerous protests from pro-Palestinian activists.

In April, groups gathered outside to protest claims that Barclays “funds Israel’s crimes”.

One man could been seen dressed as the grim reaper, whilst others dressed in scrubs laid outside the doorway.

You can read the latest Barclays Union Street plans here.

