WW1 shipwreck mystery solved during North Sea windfarm survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WW1 shipwreck mystery solved during North Sea windfarm survey

The wreck was discovered during survey works for an offshore windfarm.

By Jamie Sinclair
shipwreck
The wreck was discovered during surveys for an offshore windfarm. Image: MarramWind.

A First World War Russian merchant shipwreck has been discovered in the North Sea.

The discovery was made during a survey for what could be the first floating offshore windfarm.

The ship, believed to be the SS Tobol, was torpedoed by a German U-boat in 1917.

Built at the turn of the 20th century in Sunderland, it began life as the SS Cheltenham.

It was renamed after being captured by Russian warships in 1904, inspired by the Tobol river.

The ship’s resting place was identified in sonar scans from surveys by MarramWind for the offshore North Sea windfarm.

An exclusion zone of 250m has been placed around the ship to protect it during the survey works.

The proposed windfarm is being developed by Shell and Scottish Power and could bring enough renewable electricity to power 3.5 million homes.

North Sea shipwreck discovery

The location of where the ship went down was unknown until now. Image: MarramWind.

Colin Anderson, development manager for MarramWind, said: “Tobol was known to have been torpedoed in the war, but its location was unclear, so to discover it after more than a century is something special.

“It would be amazing if we could find out more about the fate of the people on board as online information suggests there may have been survivors.

“We need to be mindful that the wreck could be the final resting place for crew members.

“Hopefully our find will provide closure for their families and descendants.”

Relevant authorities have been notified of the discovery.

Discussions are now ongoing to establish a long-term archaeological exclusion zone to preserve and protect the wreck.

Toby Gane, Marine and Coastal Cultural Heritage and Archaeology Lead for WSP added: “This discovery speaks to the global nature of international commerce and alliances in the early 20th century and the interconnectedness and competitiveness of national interests at the time, something still relevant today.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Overtime, recruitment and even SANDWICH spending crackdown as NHS Grampian faces financial chaos
a93 banchory
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following A93 crash near Crathes
Gordon Young next to glider
Former Aberdeen air cadet takes to the skies once again at age 93
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man on attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing of woman in Aberdeen
Frank Price leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen cabbie sentenced over drink and dangerous driving
Fishie Pub and cottage
The Fishie Pub would be a real catch for potential buyers
The planned seafront ampitheatre.
Aberdeen beach: Last-minute plea to ditch amphitheatre for new £80m leisure centre
8
Years of delays could soon be over for the Baird and Anchor units in Aberdeen.
Why new Baird and Anchor centres in Aberdeen will open five years late and…
Austin Arango Smith died in Colombia on Sunday. Image: Facebook.
Heartbroken mum of Banff fisherman pays tribute to 'loving and caring' son at funeral…
Police visited the store this morning to investigate the incident.
16-year-old worker left shaken after armed robber raids Northfield shop

Conversation