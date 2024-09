An Aberdeen road was closed this evening after a car ended up on its roof.

Police and paramedics were called to Clifton Road following reports of a crash.

The incident happened near Pirie’s Lane in the Hilton area of the city.

The severity of any injuries and the number of vehicles involved is unclear at this time.

It is understood the residential street has since been cleared as officers remove the last bits of debris from the road.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.