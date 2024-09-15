Tillydrone family found after major search operation in Cults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tillydrone family found after major search operation in Cults

Police, firefighters, water rescue units and coastguard teams were drafted in to assist with the search.

By Michelle Henderson
Emergency services searching the cults area.
Police, firefighters, water rescue teams and coastguard teams were tasked to assist with the search. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A major search was under way today to trace a mother and her two young children.

The family were found ‘safe and well’ following the multi-agency operation in Cults.

Rescue teams were joined by police and firefighters who deployed two boats in the River Dee as they scoured the area for the trio.

Elzbieta Bukala was reported missing from Tillydrone.

The 32-year-old was last heard from at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

This morning, police issued an appeal for information concerning her whereabouts as concerns grew for their welfare.

Members of the fire service's water resuce unilt dressed in red suits and yellow hard hats.
Two water rescue units from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were tasked to search bands of water in the Cults area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Firefighters gearing up in front of a red van with the back doors open.
Personnel were seen gearing up to assist with the search for the trio. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Officers believed Elzbieta, her 12-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son had travelled to the Cults area of the city, prompting a search.

Search launched to trace north-east mother

Rescue teams were scrambled to the Cults area shortly after 8am this morning to assist with the search operation.

Police, firefighters and coastguard teams joined forces to search the local area.

Pictures taken a the scene highlighted the severity of the operation due to the large emergency response.

Coastguard teams in blue walking by company vehicle.
Coastguard teams were also on hand to assist with the operation. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Police vehicles lined up.
Police Scotland issued a public appeal for assistance this morning as they coordinated the search operation from the ground. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service got the call at 8.34am this morning.

Two appliances and two water rescue units were tasked to the scene.

The stop message was received at 11.31am.

Following the conclusion of the search, Police Scotland released a statement, saying: “Elzbieta Bukala, 32, and her two children who were missing from the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen have all been traced safe and well.”

