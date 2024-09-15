Tillydrone family found after major search operation in Cults

A major search was under way today to trace a mother and her two young children.

The family were found ‘safe and well’ following the multi-agency operation in Cults.

Rescue teams were joined by police and firefighters who deployed two boats in the River Dee as they scoured the area for the trio.

Elzbieta Bukala was reported missing from Tillydrone.

The 32-year-old was last heard from at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

This morning, police issued an appeal for information concerning her whereabouts as concerns grew for their welfare.

Officers believed Elzbieta, her 12-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son had travelled to the Cults area of the city, prompting a search.

Search launched to trace north-east mother

Rescue teams were scrambled to the Cults area shortly after 8am this morning to assist with the search operation.

Police, firefighters and coastguard teams joined forces to search the local area.

Pictures taken a the scene highlighted the severity of the operation due to the large emergency response.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service got the call at 8.34am this morning.

Two appliances and two water rescue units were tasked to the scene.

The stop message was received at 11.31am.

Following the conclusion of the search, Police Scotland released a statement, saying: “Elzbieta Bukala, 32, and her two children who were missing from the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen have all been traced safe and well.”