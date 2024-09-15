Fyvie mum recalls heroic air ambulance medics saving Riley, 8, from choking to death on £2 coin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fyvie mum recalls heroic air ambulance medics saving Riley, 8, from choking to death on £2 coin

Nicolle is 'in awe' of the paramedics who cleared her son's airway.

By Ross Hempseed
Riley Chapman was saved from suffocating by SCAA. Image: SCAA
Riley Chapman was saved from suffocating by SCAA. Image: SCAA

A mum from Fyvie has thanked quick-thinking air ambulance responders after her son began choking on a £2 coin.

Nicolle Chapman spoke about her ordeal after her son Riley “turned purple” after swallowing a coin that obstructed his airway.

The eight-year-old had been at his Gran’s home in Rothienorman last summer, learning how to toss coins when the weighty £2 piece accidentally went down his throat.

In shock, Riley inhaled the coin rather than spitting it out, leading the family to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre to remove it.

Ms Chapman recalled: “We used the Heimlich manoeuvre on him and he said he had swallowed it completely and asked for a drink.

“I knew Riley would never pass something as large as a £2 coin.

“I called my GP for advice. But while I was on the phone, the poor wee soul was sick and brought up the coin to lodge in his throat again.

Mum Nicolle and son Riley was was saved by air ambulance from choking. Image: SCAA
Mum Nicolle and son Riley was was saved by air ambulance from choking. Image: SCAA

“I tried not to panic, the children needed me to be calm, but I was terrified.

“I saw Riley struggling to breathe and couldn’t help him. It was really frightening.”

Following a 999 call, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was there within minutes, advising Ms Chapman that her son must be taken to a hospital in Aberdeen.

The journey would have taken an hour by road ambulance, so they decided Riley should go by helicopter.

Ms Chapman says it was “reassuring” to see the paramedics arrive, as she knew her son was “in real danger of suffocating”.

The air ambulance touches down in Rothienorman. Image: SCAA
The air ambulance touches down in Rothienorman. Image: SCAA

Mum praises air ambulance for saving her eight-year-old son

The coin had lodged at a 45-degree angle in Riley’s airway, allowing some air to pass.

He was escorted to the helicopter clutching a teddy he had been given to comfort him.

The ordeal was made scarier when Riley vomited up blood several times.

Ms Chapman said: “I was in total awe of the paramedics.

“They never let up in their care and commitment to Riley.

“I trusted them with my little boy – his life was in their hands.”

Riley Chapman in hospital taken there by air ambulance.
Riley was taken to ARI where they extracted the coin. Image: SCAA

Following a 10-minute flight to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the youngster was put to sleep and the coin was extracted.

Nicolle Chapman and Riley’s dad Gary, praised the SCAA for their hard work and dedication during a BBC’s Lifeline Appeal in aid of Air Ambulances UK.

The show aired on Sunday, September 15.

Ms Chapman added: “There are no words. How do you thank those who saved your little boy’s life in mere words?

“Without SCAA and the helicopter crew that day we could have lost Riley.

“Every breath could have been his last were he not in their hands.

She emphasised the SCAA do “vital” work helping people, especially in rural communities in life-threatening emergencies.

Riley was eventually released from the hospital, two pounds lighter as the family now likes to joke.

