Fyvie mum recalls heroic air ambulance medics saving Riley, 8, from choking to death on £2 coin

A mum from Fyvie has thanked quick-thinking air ambulance responders after her son began choking on a £2 coin.

Nicolle Chapman spoke about her ordeal after her son Riley “turned purple” after swallowing a coin that obstructed his airway.

The eight-year-old had been at his Gran’s home in Rothienorman last summer, learning how to toss coins when the weighty £2 piece accidentally went down his throat.

In shock, Riley inhaled the coin rather than spitting it out, leading the family to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre to remove it.

Ms Chapman recalled: “We used the Heimlich manoeuvre on him and he said he had swallowed it completely and asked for a drink.

“I knew Riley would never pass something as large as a £2 coin.

“I called my GP for advice. But while I was on the phone, the poor wee soul was sick and brought up the coin to lodge in his throat again.

“I tried not to panic, the children needed me to be calm, but I was terrified.

“I saw Riley struggling to breathe and couldn’t help him. It was really frightening.”

Following a 999 call, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was there within minutes, advising Ms Chapman that her son must be taken to a hospital in Aberdeen.

The journey would have taken an hour by road ambulance, so they decided Riley should go by helicopter.

Ms Chapman says it was “reassuring” to see the paramedics arrive, as she knew her son was “in real danger of suffocating”.

Mum praises air ambulance for saving her eight-year-old son

The coin had lodged at a 45-degree angle in Riley’s airway, allowing some air to pass.

He was escorted to the helicopter clutching a teddy he had been given to comfort him.

The ordeal was made scarier when Riley vomited up blood several times.

Ms Chapman said: “I was in total awe of the paramedics.

“They never let up in their care and commitment to Riley.

“I trusted them with my little boy – his life was in their hands.”

Following a 10-minute flight to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the youngster was put to sleep and the coin was extracted.

Nicolle Chapman and Riley’s dad Gary, praised the SCAA for their hard work and dedication during a BBC’s Lifeline Appeal in aid of Air Ambulances UK.

The show aired on Sunday, September 15.

Ms Chapman added: “There are no words. How do you thank those who saved your little boy’s life in mere words?

“Without SCAA and the helicopter crew that day we could have lost Riley.

“Every breath could have been his last were he not in their hands.

She emphasised the SCAA do “vital” work helping people, especially in rural communities in life-threatening emergencies.

Riley was eventually released from the hospital, two pounds lighter as the family now likes to joke.