One taken to hospital after serious crash near Turriff swimming pool

Two cars have been involved in a serious crash in Turriff on the A947.

One person was injured in the two-vehicle crash on the Aberdeen to Banff road, and they were taken to hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm last night.

The road was closed near the town’s swimming pool as police investigated the crash.

It is understood that a helimed team attended at the scene, and a patient was transferred to hospital.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 8.06pm to the A947 at Turriff.

“Two appliances were in attendance, one from Turriff and one from Aberchirder.

“We were called to reports of a two-vehicle RTC, and we were asked to help release one person.

“There was an on-scene doctor and one person was passed to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Police and the Ambulance Service were also both in attendance, we have asked for a comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

