One taken to hospital after serious crash near Turriff swimming pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One taken to hospital after serious crash near Turriff swimming pool

Two cars were significantly damaged in the collision.

By Louise Glen
Police called to crash at Turriff, picture shows a damaged car on the roadside.
Police were called to a serious crash at Turriff, Image: Jasperimage.

Two cars have been involved in a serious crash in Turriff on the A947.

One person was injured in the two-vehicle crash on the Aberdeen to Banff road, and they were taken to hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm last night.

The road was closed near the town’s swimming pool as police investigated the crash.

A car was badly damaged in the crash.
Two cars were damaged in a crash on the A947 near Turriff. Image: Jasperimage.

It is understood that a helimed team attended at the scene, and a patient was transferred to hospital.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 8.06pm to the A947 at Turriff.

“Two appliances were in attendance, one from Turriff and one from Aberchirder.

“We were called to reports of a two-vehicle RTC, and we were asked to help release one person.

“There was an on-scene doctor and one person was passed to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Police and the Ambulance Service were also both in attendance, we have asked for a comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Chef Kevin Dalgleish at Amuse.
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse wants to expand - by taking over old oil offices next…
Alex Salmond in hometown Strichen on the day of the referendum. Image: PA.
How the north-east turned against Alex Salmond's Yes campaign 10 years ago today
Aberdeen Town House and Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture: Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Sheriff's warning to thug who punched woman: 'You are begging for a prison sentence'
A new banking hub is coming to Huntly. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Huntly community save town from 'banking desert' fate as new hub announced
Northfield Academy
'We need to replace Northfield Academy - but pie in the sky super-school plan…
Ice cream, cakes, and laptops were stolen. Image: Madiha Iqbal.
Aberdeen dessert parlour ransacked by thief who stole cash from till and helped himself…
The retail giant could soon be moving into the former car dealership. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Closed car showroom could be turned into new Aberdeen B&M shop
Christopher Adam. Image: DC Thomson
Suspected drink-driver gets another road ban - for exactly the same offence, on the…
Robert Gordon's College procession for Founder's Day
Aberdeen roads to close for Robert Gordon's parade
A Game Called Malice starring Gray O'Brien. Image: Nobby Clark/The Company of Rebus.
Review: How does infamous Corrie baddie fare as Rebus in new Aberdeen show?

Conversation