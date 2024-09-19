‘Reckless’ Cults battery storage facility near school playing fields REFUSED

“Inappropriate” plans to install a battery storage facility near Cults have been thrown out by councillors.

Flexion Energy UK Storage wanted to build the 40MW facility on land at Newton of Pitfodels.

The site is just off Countesswells Road, near the Robert Gordon’s College playing fields and Ben Reid Garden Centre.

Bosses at the private school had previously raised fears over the plan, which would have resulted in 48 lithium-ion batteries within 12 shipping-container-sized cabinets, hundreds of metres from the pitches.

They said a potential fire would put youngsters at risk of “potentially toxic vapour, fumes, or smoke”.

More than 100 objections

The plan proved to be very unpopular with residents too, with 107 objections were submitted to Aberdeen City Council.

Those opposing the battery system took issue with the chosen site, potential health and safety risks, noise nuisance, road access, as well as flooding and drainage.

Just one letter backing the facility was received.

Council planners, too, had recommended the proposal be refused.

They believed it would “undermine the integrity and purpose” of the green belt area as it would be built on “relatively unspoilt” land that has so far avoided any development.

‘We would be taking this risk for no return’

The application went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee earlier today.

Speaking on behalf of Braeside and Mannofield Community Council, Valerie Milne said residents were supportive of renewables and storage systems – but only in the right places.

She said: “Battery energy storage system fires and explosions are unpredictable.

“That might be a risk that is OK to take in an appropriate location well away from people.

“But it really does seem reckless to site such developments in a city with houses, playing fields and schools nearby.”

Ms Milne highlighted a major fire at a BESS in Liverpool back in 2020 which took 59 hours to extinguish, and feared a similar incident in Pitfodels.

She added: “Chaos would be created as emergency services try to access the area with its narrow, congested and limited road access.

“Smoke and fumes would travel across the city.

“We would be taking this risk for no return.”

Potential fire damage ‘unfathomable’

The committee also heard from Kirsten Buck, who moved to Countesswells at the start of the year due to its plentiful greenspaces.

“It’s a haven in the city which is hard to come by,” the mum of two stated.

She also raised worries of a fire at the battery storage facility.

“This site is within hundreds of metres of homes and playing fields that are used at all hours of the day by Robert Gordon’s College, clubs and other schools,” she exclaimed.

“With my five-year-old son using these playing fields, I really dread to think what might happen.

“The potential damage to biodiversity, paired with this danger to residents and a large number of children, is unfathomable.”

Agents argued Cults battery storage plan was ‘robust’

Colin Laverty of agents Stantec argued the facility was “essential infrastructure” and explained that there were no other suitable sites.

He said that the proposed location being 1.5km away from the Craigiebuckler substation was a “big plus point” and anything further would pose a challenge.

Councillors were also told the site would be well screened by a three metre acoustic fence and would fully fit into its surroundings.

In one last attempt to sway them, Mr Laverty said the application submitted was “strong enough” and “robust”.

But, he said the firm was willing to welcome any additional conditions that were needed to get the proposal over the line.

What did councillors have to say about it?

The appeal seemed to persuade planning convener Ciarán McRae, who wanted to overrule planners and see the application approved.

Councillor Neil Copland agreed, saying the proposed site was “as good is it’s going to get”.

He added: “Aberdeen has been expanding rapidly over the last 10/15 years and suitable sites are few and far between.

“With suitable mitigations and proper landscaping I think that will give necessary protections to this site.

“It’s something we need and we should go ahead with.”

However, councillor Martin Greig disagreed as he believed the development was simply in the wrong place.

“We’re dealing with green belt land – it’s an open site, unspoiled, undeveloped and you are looking at putting in an industrial complex,” he stated.

“This is completely out of character, out of place and inappropriate.”

He also believed the proposed screening would be “ineffective” against any noise and visual impacts, and even feared the site could flood.

The matter went to a vote, and was refused by six votes to three.

