WATCH: Car ‘bursts into flames’ in Inverurie car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Car ‘bursts into flames’ in Inverurie car park

Emergency services are in attendance.

By Ena Saracevic

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a car fire in Inverurie.

Emergency services are in attendance at the Burn Lane car park next to the Marks and Spencer on Station Square.

A call was received at around 5.10pm today.

Pictures from the incident show the car on fire, as well as the wooden fence which was also caught up in flames.

Police at Inverurie. Image: Jasperimage.

Residents hear sound ‘like gunshot’

Staff from the nearby Royal Mail depot described hearing a sound like “a gunshot”.

One witness reported that they went outside and saw glass explode before the car burst into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at around 5.20pm today.

It is understood that no one was inside the car when it caught fire.

Images show the burnt wreckage of a car.

The burnt wreckage of a car. Image: Jasperimage.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

TGI Friday's has been a colourful destination at Aberdeen Beach for more than two decades.
TGI Friday's Aberdeen: Look back at seafront venue as future at risk after 24…
Aberdonians said it was sad to see TGI Friday's go. Image: DC Thomson.
'Aberdeen Beach is becoming a ghost town': Locals react to TGI Friday's collapse
Foveran School and an Aberdeenshire gritter
Closure threat for Aberdeenshire schools as cash-strapped council fears bad winter could ravage reserves
Ian Shand was known to generations of Arduthie Primary pupils. Image: June McKay.
The life of Mr Shand: Tributes to Stonehaven janitor who 'always put others first'
The home is on sale for over £1 million.
Stunning Cults home goes on sale for over £1 million
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
'Depraved' paedophile who sent sex toy images to 12-year-old decoy avoids jail
Stuart Ryrie admitted chasing his partner with a golf club. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man admits chasing woman down the street with golf club
Police locked down Peterhead's Queen Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two arrested after police raid on busy Peterhead street
Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
Ban and unpaid work for student teacher who caused Balmedie pensioner's death in rural…
TGI Friday's is one of the last remaining restaurants at Queens Links Leisure Park. Image: Google Maps.
Both Aberdeen TGI Friday's at risk as company collapses
2

Conversation