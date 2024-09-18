WATCH: Car ‘bursts into flames’ in Inverurie car park

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a car fire in Inverurie.

Emergency services are in attendance at the Burn Lane car park next to the Marks and Spencer on Station Square.

A call was received at around 5.10pm today.

Pictures from the incident show the car on fire, as well as the wooden fence which was also caught up in flames.

Residents hear sound ‘like gunshot’

Staff from the nearby Royal Mail depot described hearing a sound like “a gunshot”.

One witness reported that they went outside and saw glass explode before the car burst into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at around 5.20pm today.

It is understood that no one was inside the car when it caught fire.

Images show the burnt wreckage of a car.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

