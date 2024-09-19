Ex-Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas charged after airport drugs bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas charged after airport drugs bust

Cannabis with an estimated value of £600k was discovered in suitcases arriving on a flight from Bangkok.

By Alberto Lejarraga
cannabis at London Stansted
Former Dons striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been remanded in custody since the arrest. Image: NCA

A former Aberdeen FC player has been charged following a major drug bust at a London airport.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who played for the Dons in the 21/22 season, was detained after the seizure of cannabis with a street value of £600,000 at Stansted Airport.

The 33-year-old striker was arrested in Scotland on Wednesday morning after being detained and questioned by National Crime Agency officers.

They believe he orchestrated the attempted major importation of the Class B drugs through Stansted Airport.

It follows the arrest of two women, aged 28 and 32, at Stansted on September 2.

Border Force officers detected around 60 kilos of the drug in two suitcases which had arrived on a flight from Bangkok.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas charged

The two women were charged with drug importation offences and appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates and were bailed to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 1.

Emmanuel-Thomas of Cardwell Road, Gourock, now plays for Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship.

He was taken to Carlisle for questioning and has been remanded in custody.

The Englishman is expected to appear before Carlisle Magistrates today, Thursday, September 19 accused of importing class B drugs.

The stash was found inside two suitcases. Image: NCA

Drugs discovered in suitcases coming from Bangkok

NCA Senior Investigating Officer David Phillips said: “The NCA continues to work with partners like Border Force to target those involved in drug smuggling – that includes both the couriers and the organisers.

“We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in any kind of smuggling to think very carefully about the likely consequences of their actions, and the potentially life-changing risks they will be taking.”

In August, the National Crime Agency issued a warning to travellers arriving into the UK from Thailand, Canada and the United States that they face jail sentences if caught attempting to bring cannabis into the country, after a huge upsurge in arrests.

The amount of cannabis seized so far in 2024 is already over three times more than in the whole of 2023.

People travelling with the drugs as couriers reported being told by their recruiters that they were only risking a fine if caught.

However, the maximum sentence for cannabis importation in the UK is up to 14 years in prison.

