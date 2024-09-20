The rise of B&M: Why Mastrick is excited about plans for new bargain shop

Living in Kittybrewster, I’m no stranger to B&M.

But that doesn’t mean it only appeals to locals, I’ve bumped into people from Aberdeenshire who have driven through to Aberdeen just to visit the big bargain store rammed to the rafters with all kinds of everything.

A lot of folk swear by B&M.

So what’s so special about the shop, and why are people in Mastrick so excited about plans to turn a Peter Vardy car showroom into the city’s second branch?

Aberdeen B&M opened amid rapid rise of bargain kingpins

Though it only arrived in Aberdeen about a decade ago, taking over a former Comet at Kittybrewster Retail Park, B&M actually dates back to 1978.

It was founded in Blackpool, a city known for its cheap and cheerful attractions.

After decades, it suddenly started expanding rapidly under new leadership… Going from 21 Lancashire stores to 300 across the UK between 2004 and 2012.

B&M filled a gap left behind by Woolworths, taking over scores of former Woolies branches (third behind only Poundland and Iceland in this regard).

By 2016, that figure was 500 and by 2018 it went up to 600.

The chain even expanded into France during this time.

Revenue last year was in the range of a staggering £5 billion. About five times what it was 10 years prior.

And if you ever wondered, the B&M stands for Billington and Mayman – the two founders.

Why did it become such a success?

During the pandemic, the idea of a bargain emporium selling everything from toiletries to medicine and aisles and aisles of sweeties was quite appealing.

While some places closed, B&M was allowed to stay open to sell essentials.

And the company turned a record profit in 2020, while adding another 45 stores.

By 2021, The Economist said that B&M had “quietly become one of the UK’s most successful retailers”.

It documented the “bewildering mixture of things” on sale, listing: paint, toilet seats, pistachio nuts, Coca-Cola, screwdrivers, board games, birthday cards, wine and turf.

When the cost of living crisis hit following Covid, more and more people began changing their shopping habits – providing B&M another boost.

So with all that in mind, perhaps it’s no surprise that Mastrick residents are eager to see the shop open on their doorstep.

What do Mastrick locals think of new B&M plans?

Hundreds of people shared their thoughts on the Evening Express’s Facebook page after we revealed the proposal.

Natasha Stark responded simply: “YES YES YES.”

Linda Fraser added: “What a boost for the local community, can’t wait till it opens.”

And Irene Duncan said: “That would be fabulous, got ready-made customers across road.”

Liz Mewse said: “Yay, would totally love that. Hope it does happen.”

George Scully said he passes the empty site “on a weekly basis”, and reckons it could “easily accommodate a large B&M store”.

It comes as Lidl ponders a move from its Mastrick site nearby, eyeing up the site of the former P&J offices next door:

