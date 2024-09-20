The rise of B&M: Why Mastrick is excited about plans for new bargain shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The rise of B&M: Why Mastrick is excited about plans for new bargain shop

Residents in Aberdeen are hopeful that plans to turn a former car showroom into a huge store will be approved.

The Aberdeen B&M at Kittybrewster Retail Park.
The Aberdeen B&M at Kittybrewster Retail Park. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Living in Kittybrewster, I’m no stranger to B&M.

But that doesn’t mean it only appeals to locals, I’ve bumped into people from Aberdeenshire who have driven through to Aberdeen just to visit the big bargain store rammed to the rafters with all kinds of everything.

A lot of folk swear by B&M.

So what’s so special about the shop, and why are people in Mastrick so excited about plans to turn a Peter Vardy car showroom into the city’s second branch?

The closed Peter Vardy branch which could be converted. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeen B&M opened amid rapid rise of bargain kingpins

Though it only arrived in Aberdeen about a decade ago, taking over a former Comet at Kittybrewster Retail Park, B&M actually dates back to 1978.

It was founded in Blackpool, a city known for its cheap and cheerful attractions.

Neighbours argued the Cults shed would be the 'envy of Blackpool prom'. Image: Shutterstock
The chain has its roots in Blackpool. Image: Shutterstock

After decades, it suddenly started expanding rapidly under new leadership… Going from 21 Lancashire stores to 300 across the UK between 2004 and 2012.

B&M filled a gap left behind by Woolworths, taking over scores of former Woolies branches (third behind only Poundland and Iceland in this regard).

Peterhead shoppers as the town’s Woolies closed in 2008. Image: DC Thomson

By 2016, that figure was 500 and by 2018 it went up to 600.

The chain even expanded into France during this time.

Revenue last year was in the range of a staggering £5 billion. About five times what it was 10 years prior.

And if you ever wondered, the B&M stands for Billington and Mayman – the two founders.

The first Aberdeen B&M as it prepared to open at Kittybrewster. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Why did it become such a success?

During the pandemic, the idea of a bargain emporium selling everything from toiletries to medicine and aisles and aisles of sweeties was quite appealing.

While some places closed, B&M was allowed to stay open to sell essentials.

And the company turned a record profit in 2020, while adding another 45 stores.

Kittybrewster Retail Park. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson 

By 2021, The Economist said that B&M had “quietly become one of the UK’s most successful retailers”.

It documented the “bewildering mixture of things” on sale, listing: paint, toilet seats, pistachio nuts, Coca-Cola, screwdrivers, board games, birthday cards, wine and turf.

When the cost of living crisis hit following Covid, more and more people began changing their shopping habits – providing B&M another boost.

So with all that in mind, perhaps it’s no surprise that Mastrick residents are eager to see the shop open on their doorstep.

What do Mastrick locals think of new B&M plans?

Hundreds of people shared their thoughts on the Evening Express’s Facebook page after we revealed the proposal.

Natasha Stark responded simply: “YES YES YES.”

Linda Fraser added: “What a boost for the local community, can’t wait till it opens.”

And Irene Duncan said: “That would be fabulous, got ready-made customers across road.”

The Mastrick Lidl with the demolished site next door.
Lang Stracht in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you think of the new B&M plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Liz Mewse said: “Yay, would totally love that. Hope it does happen.”

George Scully said he passes the empty site “on a weekly basis”, and reckons it could “easily accommodate a large B&M store”.

You can see the Mastrick B&M plans here.

It comes as Lidl ponders a move from its Mastrick site nearby, eyeing up the site of the former P&J offices next door:

Concerns it ‘could be the wrong time’ for council to sell Lang Stracht land that Lidl ‘wants to buy’

