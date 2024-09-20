A90 closes after two vehicle crash north of Peterhead

The A90 has reopened after a two-vehicle crash north of Peterhead.

The crash happened on the Peterhead to Fraserburgh road shortly after 5pm.

Police were called to the scene, around one-mile north of The Waterside Hotel in Peterhead

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Police were pictured at the scene, as drivers faced lengthy tailbacks in the area.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.