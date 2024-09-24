Opinion: What does Dundee city centre have that Aberdeen doesn’t?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion: What does Dundee city centre have that Aberdeen doesn’t?

I headed to the City of Discovery to see if I could make one or two of my own...

Is Dundee further ahead in its regeneration journey than Aberdeen?
Is Dundee further ahead in its regeneration journey than Aberdeen? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

When my parents recently planned a mid-week break in Scotland, it was Dundee they chose to visit.

Not Edinburgh. Not Glasgow. And certainly not Aberdeen (I tried not to take this personally).

So there must be something about Dundee, and this something was enough to convince them to drive there from Wick.

As the leader of the P&J’s Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire team, the notion that Dundee has overtaken us as an attractive place to visit (and invest in) is not a new one.

But is this perception right? Is Dundee really all that better?

I decided to hop on a train the other day, notebook in hand, to conduct something of a field trip to the City of Discovery and find out.

Aberdeen or Dundee? Which is better?

I began with the main draw, the deciding factor in my parents’ (and doubtless many others’) decision to visit Dundee.

The V&A Museum.

The V&A is quite a spectacle! Image: DC Thomson

Pretty handily, it’s right next to the train station and barely a stone’s throw from the city centre.

Despite living an hour away from this stunning venue, I have visited its lookalike Titanic Museum in Belfast more often than it. And I have only been there once.

The Titanic Museum in Belfast. Image: Supplied

So this was an overdue visit anyway.

And, yep, it was brilliant. An awe-inspiring building filled with fascinating displays all about design – whether we be talking about buildings, clothes or all things in between.

A particular highlight is a Charles Rennie Mackintosh tea room, expertly reconstructed from the original Ingram Street fittings and plonked right in the middle of the museum.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Oak Room has been meticulously restored, conserved and reconstructed through a partnership between V&A Dundee, Glasgow Museums and Dundee City Council. Image: HuftonCrow

While Aberdeen has the revamped Art Gallery and Provost Skene House (both of which I really like), it’s fair to say neither of these has the wow factor of the V&A.

Nor have they pierced the public imagination in the same way, luring visitors from across Scotland and beyond. Within five years, the V&A was visited by 1.7 million people…

As I headed back out into the sunshine, it was time for lunch.

So what is the city centre’s food and drink offering like?

Strolling towards the town from the V&A, my eye is drawn to Dundee’s pedestrianised Union Street.

Aberdeen has seen many rows over the idea of a pedestrianised Union Street… Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It’s pretty colourful, so this is probably the idea. It draws you in, and before you know it, you’re exploring the rest of the city centre.

Passing the rows of outdoor seating, you get the feeling that Dundee is a bit further on when it comes to the idea of cafe culture (one of Aberdeen City Council’s aims).

Annie Marrs of Unesco and councillor Steven Rome celebrated the regeneration of the street in April. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There are quirky gift shops, not one but two record stores, and a few hairdressers along the lane too.

Branching off into the side streets, there are some that have the trendy feel of Aberdeen’s thriving Rosemount area – except they are located right in the centre.

Exchange Street is one of these trendy lanes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

You can’t help but notice the abundance of independent cafes, coffee shops and bakeries on each street.

I pop into a place called The Selkie for lunch, and pick up a coffee from The Flame Tree across the road.

This steak salad was very nice! Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What next on Dundee city centre mission?

So what else does Dundee have that Aberdeen city centre doesn’t?

Well, an independent cinema. For now, at least.

I popped along to the Dundee Contemporary Arts complex on the Nethergate to see what it was like.

The modern venue. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

As it happened, I got there just as a film called My Favourite Cake was starting so bought a ticket and was ushered to my seat as the room was bathed in darkness.

This is a Dundee review, not a movie review, so I’ll spare you my thoughts – other than to say it’s not really about a cake.

Back on topic, I was impressed by how busy the place was. There was a decent crowd in there, especially for a Thursday afternoon screening of a subtitled Iranian film about loneliness among older people.

The cafe/bar was busy too.

It made me wonder if this perhaps bodes well for a relaunched Belmont Cinema, and it certainly made me yearn for a time I can go to see some weird film in Aberdeen city centre again.

So does Aberdeen or Dundee have a better centre?

Don’t get me wrong. Dundee is not a magical land of milk and honey. Like any Scottish city centre, you won’t have to look too far to spot the familiar sight of “to let” signs above whitewashed windows.

And it also has the vape shops, bookies and slot arcades that many Aberdonians complain about in their own city centre.

But what does it have going for it?

Apart from a world class museum, a seemingly booming cafe culture scene and an independent cinema, I mean…

Well, it has something that I hope Aberdeen might soon possess: A positive perception.

Dundee has gone from a punchline to punching above its weight.

Dundee’s Union Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

What do you think of Dundee these days? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen, following the oil and gas downturn, might seem a place of doom and gloom, but Dundee feels like a place on the up.

A reputation reinforced by the upcoming £130 million Eden Project destined to transform the run-down East Dock Street gasworks.

While Aberdeen’s regeneration stalled for years amid bickering and axed plans, particularly around whether our Union Street should be pedestrianised, it looks like Dundee has just got on with it.

An artist's impression of the new Aberdeen beachfront playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council
An artist’s impression of the new Aberdeen beachfront playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council

We can only hope that the new market will lure folk in from the city and Aberdeenshire, and that the colourful beach playpark will indeed bring in families from further afield.

Dundee’s turnaround proves that perception is everything. And a bad reputation can be fixed.

Conversation