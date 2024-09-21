Air ambulance called to two-vehicle crash south of Fyvie

An air ambulance has been dispatched to a two-vehicle crash south of Fyvie.

Emergency services were called to the collision between Fyvie and Cross of Jackston just after 2pm.

The incident took place near Springleys Farm.

The road, which connects the A920 and A947, has been closed in both directions by police.

Officers remain at the scene alongside paramedics.

The fire service confirmed two appliances were sent at 2.15pm.

However, they left the scene at 3.27pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Saturday, September 21 we were called to a two-vehicle crash between Mill of Burns Farm and Rothienorman.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

