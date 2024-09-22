North and north-east commuters facing ticket price hike as ScotRail peak fares return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North and north-east commuters facing ticket price hike as ScotRail peak fares return

A scheme which meant fares have been the same at all times of the day is coming to an end.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Travellers and Scotrail train.
The all-day off-peak fares scheme will be scrapped on Friday. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Commuters will be hit with a substantial hike increases from next week as a scheme scrapping peak-time ScotRail fares comes to an end.

The scheme – which has meant all fares have been the same at all times of the day – has been running since last October.

It was initially due to last six months but was extended twice.

The end of the scheme is now in sight however, with peak fares returning from Friday, September 27.

It means many day-return tickets will soar by more than 50% across the Highlands and north-east.

And in some cases, commuters will have to pay nearly £200 more every month if they want to continue taking the train to go and come back from work.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said there had been an increase in passenger levels of about 6.8% during the duration of the scheme, but said that the uptake needed to be 10% to be financially viable.

Commuters to be hit with Scotrail peak fares return

Those travelling between Inverness and Elgin should see their daily trip rising by 52.2%.

A day return ticket between the Highland capital and the Moray town will go from £15.70 to £23.90, an £8.20 increase.

Travellers going between Inverness and Inverness Airport, which is an 11-minute one-way trip, will see the return fare increase by £2.20, from £6.80 to £9.

And day-return trains between Inverness and Nairn will go up by 48%, from £7.80 to £11.20.

A ScotRail train.
The measure will mean huge increased costs for ScotRail commuters. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

In the north-east, a day-return ticket between Aberdeen and Huntly, for example, will go up from £17.50 to £26.60, a £9.10 increase (52%).

Which means regular commuters between both places will pay £182 extra every month.

From Friday, the 18-minute return trip between Aberdeen and Dyce will go up from £4.50 to £5.10, nearly a 13.3% increase.

Return journeys between the Granite City and Inverurie will rise from £9.70 to £12.10, a 24.7% hike.

Scottish Government to scrap ScotRail off-peak scheme

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, claimed the continuation of the £40-million scheme was not sustainable.

She said: “The pilot primarily benefited existing train passengers and those with medium to higher incomes.

“Although passenger levels increased to a maximum of around 6.8%, it would require a 10% increase in passenger numbers for the policy to be self-financing.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop claims the scheme has primarily benefited existing train passengers and those with medium to higher incomes. Image: Hitrans

“The Scottish Government would be open to consider future subsidy to remove peak fares should UK budget allocations to the Scottish Government improve in future years.”

Passengers and campaigners have been hitting out at the Scottish Government-owned operator for its lack of reliability.

ScotRail implemented a summer emergency timetable with much-reduced services amid a dispute over drivers’ pay, which will be in place until “at least” October 6.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Her Majesty The Queen, Jon Sopel, Linda Sopel
Queen Camilla joins A-list actor, celebrity chefs and best-selling authors at Braemar Literary Festival
car being towed after incident near Springleys Farm.
Man in 'serious condition' after two-vehicle crash south of Fyvie
The Edwardian country home was built in 1898. Image: Savills
Edwardian country house in Ballater on sale for almost £1 million
James Anderson hit 126mph on the AWPR just north of Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Speeder loses job and licence after hitting 126mph on AWPR
Bucksburn Academy: Where talks over an extension are dragging on. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
Bucksburn Academy: Inside the nightmare red tape wrangle threatening £21m extension at packed Aberdeen…
Health bosses were alarmed that orders for meals and sandwiches from hospital wards were often higher than the actual number of patients.
David Knight: NHS sandwich saga is hard to swallow
car being towed after incident near Springleys Farm.
Air ambulance called to two-vehicle crash south of Fyvie
police car
Lorry driver fined after two-vehicle crash in Stonehaven
A day of celebration. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Nescol students return to Fraserburgh campus to celebrate graduations
firefighter extinguish car fire on A96
A96 traffic returns to normal near Aberdeen after car fire

Conversation