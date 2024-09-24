Aberdeen neighbours say ‘smelly’ takeaway means they ‘can’t hang out their washing’

Neighbours claim a smelly Aberdeen takeaway means they can’t even hang out their washing on the line.

Granma’s Kitchen started cooking up hot meals for customers to take away last year, without securing the correct consent from the council.

The Cornhill Road eatery is just across the road from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and surrounded by houses.

Its menu suggested that only hot drinks were available for takeaway, however angry neighbours complained that a lot more than that was on offer.

Why did the cafe need to go before planning?

The cafe is one of three shop units built in the 1930s, and a long-established Chinese takeaway is just one door down.

But, the unit sits in the middle of a residential area, with the nearest property just eight metres away.

Aberdeen City Council placed two conditions on the cafe back in 2012.

The first restricted it from frying food to prevent any “nuisance” to the neighbourhood from cooking smells.

Meanwhile, the other ordered the premises to close at 8pm to ensure there wouldn’t be any late night activity.

Its menu currently includes various dishes from a full Scottish breakfast and burgers, to stovies, paninis, and curry.

Granma’s Kitchen also serves a selection of sweet treats such as sundaes, cakes, pancakes and waffles.

The owners said the change is needed after a “dramatic change to eating-out culture” during the pandemic made takeaway meals more popular.

Worries Granma’s Kitchen takeaway would attract vehicles and vermin

Plans to change the venue into a hot food takeaway proved unpopular with locals.

Rosemount and Mile End Community Council opposed the proposal while 13 letters of objection were submitted to the local authority.

As well as worries over cooking smells, those against the plans feared litter could end up in gardens nearby and attract seagulls.

Senior planner Robert Forbes argued that the cafe closes at 8pm so that would curb any smell issues and deliveries.

He said the council couldn’t order the eatery to alter its menu as it would be “unduly restrictive” and “difficult to justify”.

And, the planning chief claimed that adding a flue would create a “betterment” as there isn’t any odour control at the cafe at the moment.

‘We are reliant on what happens next door’

Neighbour George Crossland attended the meeting to voice his concerns, telling councillors “this is no little cafe”.

He said the eatery had been operating as a takeaway “for a long time” and claimed it had an “extensive Just Eat menu“.

The frustrated resident said allowing the cafe to continue operating this way would negatively impact those living nearby.

“There will be more noise in this area and there will be more odours,” he added.

“Odours are tangible and settle on any surface they strike such as surrounding houses and gardens.

“This leads us to wonder, are we only allowed to open our side window when it suits them?

“Have we to book a date to stick our washing out?

“Are we to be restricted in the simple pleasure of sitting in our garden? Everyday things that people do.”

He added: “We cannot go about our daily lives, we are reliant on what happens next door.”

What did the committee have to say about the Granma’s Kitchen takeaway?

Councillor Jennifer Bonsell spoke on behalf of Mr Crossland and his wife.

She visited the couple’s home in June, and noted she was “surprised” by the strong smells in the couple’s garden.

Ms Bonsell explained that the odour did not come from cooking in the house, but she was unsure exactly where the pong came from.

But despite these concerns, committee members backed the proposal.

However, councillor Marie Boulton asked for officers to make conditions placed on the cafe are enforced to give residents comfort.

She told the committee that the business had breached its existing terms and change was needed.

“We learn from things, we don’t just accept them,” she said.

“They may have been doing things they weren’t meant to, but this is why we are putting in safeguards to protect both the residents and business users.”

You can see the plans here.

