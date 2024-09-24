Aberdeen neighbours say ‘smelly’ takeaway means they ‘can’t hang out their washing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen neighbours say ‘smelly’ takeaway means they ‘can’t hang out their washing’

The Granma's Kitchen cafe had to retrospectively apply for permission for its range of pungent treats.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Granma's Kitchen on Cornhill Road. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Granma's Kitchen on Cornhill Road. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Neighbours claim a smelly Aberdeen takeaway means they can’t even hang out their washing on the line.

Granma’s Kitchen started cooking up hot meals for customers to take away last year, without securing the correct consent from the council.

The Cornhill Road eatery is just across the road from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and surrounded by houses.

Its menu suggested that only hot drinks were available for takeaway, however angry neighbours complained that a lot more than that was on offer.

Why did the cafe need to go before planning?

The cafe is one of three shop units built in the 1930s, and a long-established Chinese takeaway is just one door down.

But, the unit sits in the middle of a residential area, with the nearest property just eight metres away.

Aberdeen City Council placed two conditions on the cafe back in 2012.

Granma’s Kitchen sits next to a Chinese takeaway and another cafe. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The first restricted it from frying food to prevent any “nuisance” to the neighbourhood from cooking smells.

Meanwhile, the other ordered the premises to close at 8pm to ensure there wouldn’t be any late night activity.

A full Scottish breakfast like this one can be ordered at the cafe. Image: Shutterstock

Its menu currently includes various dishes from a full Scottish breakfast and burgers, to stovies, paninis, and curry.

Granma’s Kitchen also serves a selection of sweet treats such as sundaes, cakes, pancakes and waffles.

The owners said the change is needed after a “dramatic change to eating-out culture” during the pandemic made takeaway meals more popular.

Worries Granma’s Kitchen takeaway would attract vehicles and vermin

Plans to change the venue into a hot food takeaway proved unpopular with locals.

Rosemount and Mile End Community Council opposed the proposal while 13 letters of objection were submitted to the local authority.

As well as worries over cooking smells, those against the plans feared litter could end up in gardens nearby and attract seagulls.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is across the road from Granma’s Kitchen. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Senior planner Robert Forbes argued that the cafe closes at 8pm so that would curb any smell issues and deliveries.

He said the council couldn’t order the eatery to alter its menu as it would be “unduly restrictive” and “difficult to justify”.

And, the planning chief claimed that adding a flue would create a “betterment” as there isn’t any odour control at the cafe at the moment.

‘We are reliant on what happens next door’

Neighbour George Crossland attended the meeting to voice his concerns, telling councillors “this is no little cafe”.

He said the eatery had been operating as a takeaway “for a long time” and claimed it had an “extensive Just Eat menu“.

The frustrated resident said allowing the cafe to continue operating this way would negatively impact those living nearby.

Some of the snacks on offer. Image: Just Eat

“There will be more noise in this area and there will be more odours,” he added.

“Odours are tangible and settle on any surface they strike such as surrounding houses and gardens.

“This leads us to wonder, are we only allowed to open our side window when it suits them?

“Have we to book a date to stick our washing out?

“Are we to be restricted in the simple pleasure of sitting in our garden? Everyday things that people do.”

He added: “We cannot go about our daily lives, we are reliant on what happens next door.”

What did the committee have to say about the Granma’s Kitchen takeaway?

Councillor Jennifer Bonsell spoke on behalf of Mr Crossland and his wife.

She visited the couple’s home in June, and noted she was “surprised” by the strong smells in the couple’s garden.

Ms Bonsell explained that the odour did not come from cooking in the house, but she was unsure exactly where the pong came from.

Councillor Jennifer Bonsell visited the area to see the problem for herself. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But despite these concerns, committee members backed the proposal.

However, councillor Marie Boulton asked for officers to make conditions placed on the cafe are enforced to give residents comfort.

She told the committee that the business had breached its existing terms and change was needed.

“We learn from things, we don’t just accept them,” she said.

“They may have been doing things they weren’t meant to, but this is why we are putting in safeguards to protect both the residents and business users.”

You can see the plans here.

Conversation