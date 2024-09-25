Crumbling Laurencekirk drill hall ‘in extremely bad state’ could be turned into home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crumbling Laurencekirk drill hall ‘in extremely bad state’ could be turned into home

Aberdeen-based real estate firm Aitken Assets has lodged plans to renovate the former cadet centre and build an additional house next door.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The former Laurencekirk drill hall could become a family home. Image: Google Street View
The former Laurencekirk drill hall could become a family home. Image: Google Street View

Laurencekirk’s historic former Army Cadet drill hall could be transformed into a new home under new plans.

The High Street building was previously used by the Territorial Army and had been in use during World War One.

In 1914, it was the drill station for ‘C’ Squadron, Fife and Forfar Yeomanry and the base for the ‘D’ Company, 7th battalion Gordon Highlanders.

But now, Aberdeen-based real estate firm Aitken Assets has lodged plans to renovate the former cadet centre and build an additional house next door.

The extension seen here would be knocked down to make way for the proposed new home. Image: Fiddes Architects

The ground floor extension to the rear of the building, believed to be the former instructor accommodation, would be demolished to make way for the new home.

Laurencekirk drill hall ‘fallen into disrepair’

In planning documents, agents Fiddes Architects say a substantial amount of work would be needed on the site.

“All of the existing building elements are now in an extremely bad state of repair and would be considered derelict/redundant,” they stated.

“The drill hall, which dates back to the early 20th Century, is no longer suitable for habitation and has fallen into disrepair.”

The former Laurencekirk drill hall is in need of extensive work. Image: Google Street View

Architects also revealed the first floor of the building has collapsed, while many of the internal walls have been stripped back to their stonework.

Finally, all of the former hall’s windows will need replaced.

Many of them have been broken and are currently boarded up.

What would the homes look like?

The new home has been created using the footprint of the neighbouring drill hall.

Architects hope the proposal will allow the new home to “coexist harmoniously” with the historic building nearby.

Both “generously sized” properties will have three-bedrooms with an open plan kitchen and dining area.

This image shows the former drill hall (right) and where the new house would sit. Image: Fiddes Architects

Drill hall sold at auction

The site went under the hammer last April with a guide sale price of just £25,000, however it sold for nearly double that.

It eventually sold for £48,000, with 21 bids made on the property.

Auctioneers Lambert Smith Hampton said the historic building was “generally in poor condition and in need of repair”.

Could a family soon call the former Army Cadet hall home?. Image: Fiddes Architects

They also noted that the first floor was “inaccessible” as the staircase had been removed.

However, they believed the building had plenty of potential and conversion would help bring the site back to life.

You can view the plans here.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teen crook Patrick Harty, 19. Image: West Yorkshire Police.
Teen crook on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen
A video of Aberdeen councillor Nurul Hoque Ali celebrating the announcement Aberdeen will be home to GB Energy has gone viral. Image: Dan Martin/Twitter.
Viral moment oil worker and politician joyfully reacts to GB Energy Aberdeen decision
Emergency response at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: New details reveal water supply issues hampered firefighters at Stoneywood Mill blaze
Beach Boulevard
'Temporary closure' of Beach Boulevard will be in place until new parks are completed…
2
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding yob vowed to stab and 'eat' police in Aberdeen
Aberdonian Jenna Innes had the audience eating out the palm of her hand as she took to the stage in the lead role of Heathers The Musical.
Review: Aberdeen actress steals the show as Heathers the Musical comes to town
Breaking news logo
Firefighters battle blaze at huge chicken shed near Turriff
Westhill Golf Club. Image: DC Thomson/Kenny Elrick.
Westhill members club together to pull golf course out of financial hole
Roadworks on the busy street begin this morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen drivers facing lengthy delays as roadworks hit busy Bridge of Don street
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Thief caught with 'pockets loaded' full of £1 coins after breaking into own mum's…

Conversation