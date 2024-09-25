Crumbling Laurencekirk drill hall ‘in extremely bad state’ could be turned into home

Laurencekirk’s historic former Army Cadet drill hall could be transformed into a new home under new plans.

The High Street building was previously used by the Territorial Army and had been in use during World War One.

In 1914, it was the drill station for ‘C’ Squadron, Fife and Forfar Yeomanry and the base for the ‘D’ Company, 7th battalion Gordon Highlanders.

But now, Aberdeen-based real estate firm Aitken Assets has lodged plans to renovate the former cadet centre and build an additional house next door.

The ground floor extension to the rear of the building, believed to be the former instructor accommodation, would be demolished to make way for the new home.

Laurencekirk drill hall ‘fallen into disrepair’

In planning documents, agents Fiddes Architects say a substantial amount of work would be needed on the site.

“All of the existing building elements are now in an extremely bad state of repair and would be considered derelict/redundant,” they stated.

“The drill hall, which dates back to the early 20th Century, is no longer suitable for habitation and has fallen into disrepair.”

Architects also revealed the first floor of the building has collapsed, while many of the internal walls have been stripped back to their stonework.

Finally, all of the former hall’s windows will need replaced.

Many of them have been broken and are currently boarded up.

What would the homes look like?

The new home has been created using the footprint of the neighbouring drill hall.

Architects hope the proposal will allow the new home to “coexist harmoniously” with the historic building nearby.

Both “generously sized” properties will have three-bedrooms with an open plan kitchen and dining area.

Drill hall sold at auction

The site went under the hammer last April with a guide sale price of just £25,000, however it sold for nearly double that.

It eventually sold for £48,000, with 21 bids made on the property.

Auctioneers Lambert Smith Hampton said the historic building was “generally in poor condition and in need of repair”.

They also noted that the first floor was “inaccessible” as the staircase had been removed.

However, they believed the building had plenty of potential and conversion would help bring the site back to life.

You can view the plans here.

