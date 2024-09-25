EXCLUSIVE: New details reveal water supply issues hampered firefighters at Stoneywood Mill blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: New details reveal water supply issues hampered firefighters at Stoneywood Mill blaze

An incident report obtained by The Press and Journal unveils the source of fire and confirms presence of asbestos.

Emergency response at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Emergency response at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

New details about the devastating fire at Stoneywood Mill in Bucksburn last month and the emergency response have been revealed.

Stoneywood Mill, which had laid empty since 2022, was engulfed in flames on the morning of August 12, sending plumes of black smoke throughout the area.

It sparked a major emergency response led by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

New details obtained by The Press and Journal reveal the call came in at exactly 8.51am, with 12 fire appliances deployed to the scene.

Police and fire on scene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The report provided by SFRS notes that while there were no victims, an evacuation had taken place as there were workers inside when the fire broke out.

The fire started in the processing room, where decommissioning work was ongoing.

According to the report, the fire started while a worker was using cutting/welding equipment, which was the source of the ignition.

This was compounded by strong winds, which caused the fire to spread rapidly throughout the large site.

Crews using water tankers to bring the fire under control. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Stoneywood Mill suffered a devastating fire ruled as ‘accidental’

Due to the building being an old mill, flammable liquids were still on site, and when the fire hit some storage tanks, an explosion occurred.

On arrival, fire crews were delayed in tackling the fire due to the water supply, which had been switched off as the site was no longer in use.

The report stated: “Stoneywood Mill at the time of incident was under decommissioning from work men which caused accidental ignition.

“All services and water supply on site were isolated, which caused initial delay in firefighting.”

Stoneywood Mill is a large building. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It also states there was a delay due to the massive size of the building.

When fire crews did get water supplied, 54 main line/jets and four high-pressure hose reels were used to bring the fire under control.

The incident was closed by SFRS at just after 9pm the same day. In total more than 75 SFRS personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Stoneywood fire.
Smoke billowing from a fire at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

While the fire was ongoing, smoke-filled much of the area, with residents advised to close windows.

The report confirms that asbestos was present in the building, which may have been released during the fire.

Other hazardous materials were diesel fuel, liquified petroleum gas (LPG), petrol, and propane.

SFRS has also confirmed that given the events leading up to the fire it has been ruled as “accidental”.

Conversation