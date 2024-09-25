Young Banff goalkeeper injured in crash turns 18 in hospital – as family thank people for their ‘kindness and generosity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young Banff goalkeeper injured in crash turns 18 in hospital – as family thank people for their ‘kindness and generosity’

Adam Golebiewski lost both of his lower legs in a life-changing car crash in Macduff earlier this month.

Playing football will be one of the things Adam "will miss the most", say family. Image: Facebook
By Ross Hempseed

The family of a young Banff goalkeeper who lost both his lower legs in a life-changing car crash say they have been “blown away” by people’s generosity.

Adam Golebiewski turns 18 today, but instead of celebrating with family and friends at home he remains in the care of staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Adam had just celebrated a game win playing for Deveronside JFC before he was involved in a serious crash in Macduff earlier this month.

He sadly lost both of his lower legs and now faces adapting to a whole new way of life.

To aid with the changes that will need to be made to his family home, family friend Angela Quinn launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for him and friend Curtis West, who was also injured in the crash.

Both young men are apprentices with a local building company.

Adam was one of four people involved in the serious crash. Image: Facebook.

Fundraiser for Banff footballer smashes target

Nearly 10 days since the fundraiser was launched, nearly £14,000 has been raised thanks to generous people across the north-east.

Some people have individually donated hundreds of pounds.

Angela said the money raised will go towards helping both teenagers and their families.

She said: “Adam’s family are absolutely blown away with everyone’s kindness and generosity and are very thankful to all who have donated.

“This will go a long way in helping to get a shower room organised for Adam for when he can return home and assist with the loss of earnings and associated costs with hospital visits.”

Angela is planning to keep the fundraiser going until the end of the month before transferring the money.

wall broken crash macduff
The aftermath of the crash on Union Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Macduff crash has been life-changing for young footballer

Following the crash, Adam has remained in hospital undergoing several procedures, including two on his right leg due to “dead tissue”.

Adam is “gutted” to not be having an 18th birthday party, Angela said, but there are hopes something can be arranged when he returns home.

Police are still carrying out an investigation into the one-vehicle crash which happened on the A98 at around 3am on September 8.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene to help three males aged 17, 18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman.

 

Conversation