Young Banff goalkeeper injured in crash turns 18 in hospital – as family thank people for their ‘kindness and generosity’

The family of a young Banff goalkeeper who lost both his lower legs in a life-changing car crash say they have been “blown away” by people’s generosity.

Adam Golebiewski turns 18 today, but instead of celebrating with family and friends at home he remains in the care of staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Adam had just celebrated a game win playing for Deveronside JFC before he was involved in a serious crash in Macduff earlier this month.

He sadly lost both of his lower legs and now faces adapting to a whole new way of life.

To aid with the changes that will need to be made to his family home, family friend Angela Quinn launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for him and friend Curtis West, who was also injured in the crash.

Both young men are apprentices with a local building company.

Fundraiser for Banff footballer smashes target

Nearly 10 days since the fundraiser was launched, nearly £14,000 has been raised thanks to generous people across the north-east.

Some people have individually donated hundreds of pounds.

Angela said the money raised will go towards helping both teenagers and their families.

She said: “Adam’s family are absolutely blown away with everyone’s kindness and generosity and are very thankful to all who have donated.

“This will go a long way in helping to get a shower room organised for Adam for when he can return home and assist with the loss of earnings and associated costs with hospital visits.”

Angela is planning to keep the fundraiser going until the end of the month before transferring the money.

Macduff crash has been life-changing for young footballer

Following the crash, Adam has remained in hospital undergoing several procedures, including two on his right leg due to “dead tissue”.

Adam is “gutted” to not be having an 18th birthday party, Angela said, but there are hopes something can be arranged when he returns home.

Police are still carrying out an investigation into the one-vehicle crash which happened on the A98 at around 3am on September 8.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene to help three males aged 17, 18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman.