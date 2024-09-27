Passenger’s panic as pilots forced to wear oxygen masks while fumes filled cockpit on Aberdeen-bound plane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Passenger’s panic as pilots forced to wear oxygen masks while fumes filled cockpit on Aberdeen-bound plane

A Stonehaven man who was on the flight said the captain announced they could smell gas at the front and rear of the aircraft.

By Graham Fleming
Dylan Bruce has told the P&J what it was like to be on the flight.
Dylan Bruce has told the P&J what it was like to be on the flight.

A Stonehaven passenger has told of his “panic” after fumes filled up the cockpit on a flight from London to Aberdeen.

That’s after British Airways flight 1306 had to be diverted from to Manchester due to a mid-air emergency this morning.

Now, Aberdeenshire passenger Dylan Bruce, 31, said that things felt “off from the start” before even getting on the plane.

His skepticism would turn out to be well-founded as the captain gave the shock announcement that gas was filling the cockpit and the rear of the vessel.

The British Airways flight was diverted on route to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson.

We can now reveal that the pilot crew were even forced to wear oxygen masks while making an emergency diversion to Manchester

However, passengers was able to land safely in Manchester with no-one understood to be injured.

Dylan, speaking to the Press and Journal said that the situation “caused panic”.

He said: “My initial reaction was that I was just shocked. I was just thinking this thing may go up in flames.

“But luckily it didn’t come to that. It did cause a bit of panic though. It was nerve-wracking that’s for sure.”

Flight ‘felt off’ before emergency landing

Dylan also revealed that things “felt off from the start” even before the plane left the runway.

“We were on the flight and the pilots arrived late,” he continued.

“The food service wasn’t running as well so it was all a bit suspicious, no-one was able to go to the toilet either.

“When we were up in the air, the announcement was made that due to the smell of fumes, they had to make an emergency landing.

“That creates a bit of panic. Listen, no-one was shouting or screaming. The stewardess was doing her best to calm everyone down a bit.”

“There was also an announcement from the pilot, they said they said they had to wear oxygen masks while flying the plane.

“They said they smelt fumes while up in the air, and it was coming up from the front and back of the plane for whatever reason.

“He explained that they had to take emergency measures and land at Manchester.

“You could also see the fire brigade there waiting for the plane to land at Manchester Airport. You knew then it was serious.”

“Credit to them though, they did get the paramedics on the plane to give anyone assistance that might have been feeling light-headed.”

Emergency response vehicles were outside the plane when it landed in Manchester. Image: Dylan Bruce.

Scramble to rearrange travel plans to Aberdeen

Dylan also said he “was left to fend for himself” after exiting the plane.

He added: “Getting off the plane was shocking to be honest with you. We didn’t know what to do.

“We were off the plane and we got the bus back to the terminal, and then we all had to wing it.

“No-one really knew what to do – there were people trying to book buses and car-hire.

“We have just went away now and booked another flight now and we will have to claim compensation.

“We were left to fend for ourselves.”

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Our aircraft was diverted as a precaution because of a suspected technical issue.

“We’re sorry to our customers for the disruption to their journeys and our teams are working to get them on their way again as quickly as possible.”

We reported the initial diversion of the plane here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scott Fraser admitted taking £50,000 he was unable to pay back. Image: DC Thomson.
Romance conman avoids jail after fake cancer scam to take £50k from partner
Sumburgh crescent playpark. Image: Google.
Man, 64, charged over assault and indecent exposure incident at Aberdeen playpark
Bristow Helicopters have stopped landing at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bristow helicopters refuse to land at ARI - sparking fears for offshore workers and…
Hugh and Elizabeth Crothers have given their home a dramatic new lease of life.
From ‘pigsty’ to dream home: Inside couple's stunning steading transformation near Newmachar
Gregor Owen, 14, and Julian Ochem, 11, at Grampian Parasport Festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Grampian Parasport Festival: How Paris Paralympics inspired youngsters with disabilities in Aberdeen
Motorists have been told to expect 18 days of delays. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
18 days of A90 disruption as road to be closed near Peterhead
Image: DC Thomson.
Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A96 near Huntly
Nina Klontnitska and daughter Violet are just two of the many women and children involved in Aberdeen's Raac crisis. Image by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Safety fears, vandalism and the breakdown of community: The 'limbo' lives of women and…
Aaron celebrates an Aberdeen goal.
Meet the football-mad teen content creator from Aberdeen making a name for himself on…
Marisha Whyte admitted a series of charges involving poor treatment of animals and assault on SSPCA officers. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen pet owner attacked SSPCA staff after her mistreated dogs were confiscated

Conversation