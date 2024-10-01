Vandalised council garages handed to Alford Men’s Shed for just £1 – as base becomes storm haven

Alford and District Men’s Shed members will take over vacant council garages for just £1.

The group submitted a community asset transfer request for the old Aberdeenshire Council building on Murray Terrace.

They will use the empty three-bay facility, once used to house the local authority fleet, as storage space.

The Men’s Shed explained that the garages would be used to free up space in their current base just up the road… And they have some big plans for the freed up space.

Why did the Men’s Shed want the Alford garages?

Group members have been struggling to make the most of their workshop due to the woodworking area being used as storage.

Items that are ready for sale or upcycling are being kept in the workshop, which in turn is restricting the group’s activities.

Therefore, it was felt that getting some additional space would allow the Men’s Shed to take on more projects.

The group is also hoping to turn its base into a resilience hub for residents to take shelter during emergency incidents or storms.

It comes after increasingly wild weather has left various communities without power in the last few years.

Men’s Shed members to transform Alford garages

Members said the garages had been targeted by vandals and would need secured and protected from further damage.

This work can be carried out by the Men’s Shed, who have a proven record of revamping their existing buildings.

Previous trustees and members converted the former Alford Academy technical block into a community facility back in 2016.

During the conversion, members will aim to make the building accessible and wheelchair friendly.

They may even consider knocking the building down and build a new purpose-built facility if costs allow.

What did councillors have to say about it?

The Alford group’s request went before the Marr area committee earlier today for consideration.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie said she was “more than content” for the asset transfer to be approved.

“The group have taken on other assets within the area and have delivered on them and delivered well for the communities,” she stated.

It seems her view was shared with the rest of the committee as members unanimously agreed to give the transfer the go-ahead.

