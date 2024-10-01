Vandalised council garages handed to Alford Men’s Shed for just £1 – as base becomes storm haven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vandalised council garages handed to Alford Men’s Shed for just £1 – as base becomes storm haven

The extra space will allow the group to take on more projects and welcome community groups from around the village.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Alford and District Men's Shed will take over the former council garages for just £1. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Alford and District Men’s Shed members will take over vacant council garages for just £1.

The group submitted a community asset transfer request for the old Aberdeenshire Council building on Murray Terrace.

They will use the empty three-bay facility, once used to house the local authority fleet, as storage space.

The garages are located just metres away from the Alford group’s main base. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The Men’s Shed explained that the garages would be used to free up space in their current base just up the road… And they have some big plans for the freed up space.

Why did the Men’s Shed want the Alford garages?

Group members have been struggling to make the most of their workshop due to the woodworking area being used as storage.

Items that are ready for sale or upcycling are being kept in the workshop, which in turn is restricting the group’s activities.

Therefore, it was felt that getting some additional space would allow the Men’s Shed to take on more projects.

Alford and District Men’s Shed’s current base on Murray Terrace. Image: Google Street View

The group is also hoping to turn its base into a resilience hub for residents to take shelter during emergency incidents or storms.

It comes after increasingly wild weather has left various communities without power in the last few years.

Men’s Shed members to transform Alford garages

Members said the garages had been targeted by vandals and would need secured and protected from further damage.

This work can be carried out by the Men’s Shed, who have a proven record of revamping their existing buildings.

Previous trustees and members converted the former Alford Academy technical block into a community facility back in 2016.

Alford and District Men’s Shed Group trustees Sandy Shirras, Robert Burr and Robert Graham pictured outside the old Alford Academy technical department block in 2016. Image: DC Thomson

During the conversion, members will aim to make the building accessible and wheelchair friendly.

They may even consider knocking the building down and build a new purpose-built facility if costs allow.

What did councillors have to say about it?

The Alford group’s request went before the Marr area committee earlier today for consideration.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie backed the Alford group’s transfer request. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie said she was “more than content” for the asset transfer to be approved.

“The group have taken on other assets within the area and have delivered on them and delivered well for the communities,” she stated.

It seems her view was shared with the rest of the committee as members unanimously agreed to give the transfer the go-ahead.

