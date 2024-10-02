Worried Tarland neighbours pooh-pooh compost toilet plan at Drummy Woods amid flooding ‘catastrophe’ concerns

There are fears that a composting toilet at Drummy Woods near Tarland could end up overflowing as locals insist it’s being built on ground prone to flooding.

Members of Tarland Development Group lodged plans for the facility and a solar powered parking meter next to the popular Tarland Trails.

The fears about the proposals emerged as councillors debated the idea this week.

Why are the Drummy Wood facilities needed?

The Tarland Trails mountain biking routes and pump track can be found at Drummy Woods, along with numerous footpaths.

The cycling tracks were created in 2015 and are popular with thrill seekers of all ages.

This new toilet would sit next to the Drummy Woods car park and picnic area, ensuring it’s easy to access for all visitors.

A cleaning contractor will clean and restock the toilet twice per week.

But the proposal didn’t bring relief to everyone – as 12 objections were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

Concerns were raised that the toilet would be placed on ground that is prone to flooding.

‘Safety should not be replaced by ease of access’

The application was recently discussed by the Marr area committee.

Cromar Community Council chairman Simon Welfare said the group supported the idea of a toilet – but in another location.

He argued their main issue was safety, stating: “A compost toilet being flooded can be catastrophic for the environment.”

Mr Welfare suggested the toilet be placed uphill instead, adding: “Safety should not be replaced by ease of access.”

The group also felt a proposed parking meter would “introduce an unwelcome note of urbanisation and commercialisation into a treasured rural setting”.

He added: “Walkers would feel under pressure to pay for access to the woods which they have enjoyed without cost for generations.”

They wanted the existing “discreet” donation post to stay.

Works carried out to prevent flooding

However David Hurst of Tarland Development Group explained that the new parking meters were intended for trail users.

Meanwhile, he said the plan for the toilet came about following requests and comments from locals and visitors alike – and to stop people from relieving themselves in the woods.

He stressed that the toilet’s proposed location was chosen as it would ensure it was accessible for everyone.

Mr Hurst told the committee that group members have since carried out works to reduce the risk of water pooling in the area.

And, he revealed that this has already made a big difference to drainage in the car park.

Mr Hurst added that the parking meter would go towards the upkeep of the facilities.

Since the pandemic, the donation box at the woods has seen a “considerable reduction in cash”, so this will make it easier for visitors to pay with cards or smartphones.

What did councillors have to say about it?

Councillor Sarah Brown had some concerns, but said the toilet was needed to bring more people to the trails.

She said: “This is wheelchair accessible which is welcome to encourage people out.

“To have facilities for dog walkers, people that want to enjoy the beautiful environment we live in, I think that should be encouraged.”

Meanwhile, fellow councillor Eileen Durno gave the facilities her full support.

“I’m reassured that it is a sealed unit, if there was to be a storm or more flooding, it wouldn’t spill out and contaminate,” she said.

“To shift it further up the hill wouldn’t make it accessible for everybody and it has to be.

“The group themselves have went to great lengths to provide a great facility there.”

But despite some reservations, the committee went on to unanimously approve the application.

