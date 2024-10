More than 250 students and their families were celebrating today as Aberdeen’s Music Hall played host to Nescol’s graduations.

North East Scotland College’s latest round of graduations included pupils achieving top marks in computing, electrical engineering, and social sciences from the college’s Altens and Aberdeen City campuses.

We asked our photographer, Kath Flannery, to attend to capture the spirit of the event with her camera.

Below are some of her best photos from the day.