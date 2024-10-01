Vovem fire ‘not suspicious’ as new images reveal extent of devastating blaze

A fire which tore through an Aberdeen steak restaurant is being treated as “not suspicious”, according to the fire service.

The devastating blaze began at around noon on Thursday, September 26, within the back building of Vovem restaurant, which backs onto Union Row.

The dense white smoke from the fire quickly spread throughout the surrounding area, while firefighters arrived promptly to battle the flames erupting from the building.

Several neighbouring businesses were forced to evacuate due to the incident including staff at Vovem who all made it out safely.

Video footage captures efforts by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to bring the blaze under control with high pressure hoses and a height vehicle bearing down on the building.

Following the fire, Vovem announced it would be closed until further notice due to “devastating damage” to their kitchen area.

Now, the fire service has confirmed the fire is “not being treated as suspicious” and that a fire investigation report will be carried out to determine the cause.

Images after the incident, show the extent of the damage to the building which was completely destroyed as the roof collapsed on itself.

While the building is still standing it is unsure how the fire has affected its stability, and the fire will have badly impacted the inside.

A metal fence has also been put up around the back of the building in case of falling debris.