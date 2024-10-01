Vovem fire ‘not suspicious’ as new images reveal extent of devastating blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vovem fire ‘not suspicious’ as new images reveal extent of devastating blaze

The fire ripped through the popular steak restaurant in Aberdeen city centre last week.

By Ross Hempseed
Much of the back building was destroyed in the fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Much of the back building was destroyed in the fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A fire which tore through an Aberdeen steak restaurant is being treated as “not suspicious”, according to the fire service.

The devastating blaze began at around noon on Thursday, September 26, within the back building of Vovem restaurant, which backs onto Union Row.

The dense white smoke from the fire quickly spread throughout the surrounding area, while firefighters arrived promptly to battle the flames erupting from the building.

Emergency services at the scene. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Several neighbouring businesses were forced to evacuate due to the incident including staff at Vovem who all made it out safely.

Video footage captures efforts by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to bring the blaze under control with high pressure hoses and a height vehicle bearing down on the building.

Following the fire, Vovem announced it would be closed until further notice due to “devastating damage” to their kitchen area.

Now, the fire service has confirmed the fire is “not  being treated as suspicious” and that a fire investigation report will be carried out to determine the cause.

The building recognisable for a mural on the side, was badly damaged in the blaze. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Images after the incident, show the extent of the damage to the building which was completely destroyed as the roof collapsed on itself.

While the building is still standing it is unsure how the fire has affected its stability, and the fire will have badly impacted the inside.

A metal fence has also been put up around the back of the building in case of falling debris.

