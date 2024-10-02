Banff goalkeeper ‘thankful’ to be alive after losing lower legs in horrific Macduff crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banff goalkeeper ‘thankful’ to be alive after losing lower legs in horrific Macduff crash

Adam Golebiewski, who just turned 18, has spoken from his hospital bed.

By Ross Hempseed
Adam has spoken about how thankful he is to be alive. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Adam has spoken about how thankful he is to be alive. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A talented goalkeeper from Banff says nothing is going to stop him from living his life despite losing both lower legs in a horror car crash.

Adam Golebiewski, who recently celebrated his 18th birthday while in hospital, was involved in the life-changing incident in Macduff on September 8.

The vehicle flipped over, causing multiple serious injuries to the occupants.

After arriving at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Adam received the shocking news that both his legs would need to be amputated, putting an end to an aspiring football career.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Adam said he is just grateful to be alive given how bad the crash had been.

He said: “When I woke up after the crash they told me I was in hospital in Aberdeen and that I had been in an accident.

“Then I got taken to the theatre. When I woke up in recovery, my consultant told me what had happened and said that they had to take off both my legs.

“The only word I can use to describe how I felt is thankful. Thankful I was still here, thankful that I was alive – and also thankful that I couldn’t remember what had happened.”

Macduff crash ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’

Adam’s father, Adam Snr, 45, said it was “every parent’s worst nightmare” when he received a call notifying him his son had been involved in an accident.

He fondly remembered Adam was coming off a match win earlier that fateful day with his team, Deveronvale JFC, where he had made a perfect save.

Playing football was a passion for Adam before the crash. Image: Facebook

Adam Snr recalled: “He told me he had been in an accident and he was about to go to theatre and expected to lose his legs.

“He was so apologetic and calm on the phone, even in spite of what he was telling us.

“Then the nurse took the phone off him and told us to get there as soon as we could. By the time we got there, he was already in surgery.

“It lasted around six hours and then it took him a while to come round, but the amputation on his right-hand side didn’t go to plan so they have had to revisit it twice.

Adam lost both his lower legs due to crash

Adam has since undergone three major surgeries and has been transferred to Woodend Hospital for rehab.

His mum Joanne, 47, makes the two-hour trip twice daily to visit her son.

The community has rallied around Adam and Curtis with a GoFundMe page raising funds to help both families make adaptions.

More than £17,000 has been raised, with funds used to install a wet room at Adam’s home.

A GoFundMe was set up for Adam and his friend Curtis West. Image: Facebook.

While he has been through a harrowing ordeal, it is not going to stop Adam from getting on with things.

He added: “There is nothing I can do about it now, but if I put the hard work in I will get up on my new legs.

“I’m not sure what the future holds for my job or for playing sports, but I just want to prove that my life will go on.

“It may have to take a few different roads, but nothing is going to stop me.”

