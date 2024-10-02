Banff goalkeeper ‘thankful’ to be alive after losing lower legs in horrific Macduff crash

A talented goalkeeper from Banff says nothing is going to stop him from living his life despite losing both lower legs in a horror car crash.

Adam Golebiewski, who recently celebrated his 18th birthday while in hospital, was involved in the life-changing incident in Macduff on September 8.

The vehicle flipped over, causing multiple serious injuries to the occupants.

After arriving at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Adam received the shocking news that both his legs would need to be amputated, putting an end to an aspiring football career.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Adam said he is just grateful to be alive given how bad the crash had been.

He said: “When I woke up after the crash they told me I was in hospital in Aberdeen and that I had been in an accident.

“Then I got taken to the theatre. When I woke up in recovery, my consultant told me what had happened and said that they had to take off both my legs.

“The only word I can use to describe how I felt is thankful. Thankful I was still here, thankful that I was alive – and also thankful that I couldn’t remember what had happened.”

Macduff crash ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’

Adam’s father, Adam Snr, 45, said it was “every parent’s worst nightmare” when he received a call notifying him his son had been involved in an accident.

He fondly remembered Adam was coming off a match win earlier that fateful day with his team, Deveronvale JFC, where he had made a perfect save.

Adam Snr recalled: “He told me he had been in an accident and he was about to go to theatre and expected to lose his legs.

“He was so apologetic and calm on the phone, even in spite of what he was telling us.

“Then the nurse took the phone off him and told us to get there as soon as we could. By the time we got there, he was already in surgery.

“It lasted around six hours and then it took him a while to come round, but the amputation on his right-hand side didn’t go to plan so they have had to revisit it twice.

Adam lost both his lower legs due to crash

Adam has since undergone three major surgeries and has been transferred to Woodend Hospital for rehab.

His mum Joanne, 47, makes the two-hour trip twice daily to visit her son.

The community has rallied around Adam and Curtis with a GoFundMe page raising funds to help both families make adaptions.

More than £17,000 has been raised, with funds used to install a wet room at Adam’s home.

While he has been through a harrowing ordeal, it is not going to stop Adam from getting on with things.

He added: “There is nothing I can do about it now, but if I put the hard work in I will get up on my new legs.

“I’m not sure what the future holds for my job or for playing sports, but I just want to prove that my life will go on.

“It may have to take a few different roads, but nothing is going to stop me.”