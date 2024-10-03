WATCH: Peterhead fishing boat crashed after skipper got ‘excited about quality catch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Peterhead fishing boat crashed after skipper got ‘excited about quality catch’

Eight crew members had to be rescued from the North Sea after the vessel collided with it's sister ship.

By Chris Cromar

A skipper on a Peterhead-based fishing boat caused it to crash after getting “excited” about his quality catch, an investigation has ruled.

The incident happened in October 2022 when trawler Guiding Star crashed into its sister vessel, Guiding Light.

In total, eight people had to be rescued from the sinking boat after the incident in the North Sea, which took place 33 nautical miles to the south-east of Fair Isle.

An investigation by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) – which released its findings today – found the trawler’s skipper had left the wheelhouse unattended during a “routine fish transfer” between the vessels.

The MAIB said he had been “excited to view the quality catch” after several days of intensive fishing and was not there to prevent his boat from colliding, which took place during a heavy swell.

After the collision, water began to enter the boat’s hull, which led to it rising above the cabin floor and emerging into the emergency escape hatch, with it then continuing to flood the main deck.

Coastguard were issued with a mayday call and at that time and two of Guiding Star’s crew went to get survival equipment from its cabins.

Guiding Star and Guiding Light.
The vessels that were involved in the incident. Image: MAIB.

One of them ended up trapped because of the floodwater and had to be rescued, before they managed to flee the scene without any safety measures.

After a life-raft was launched, the boat’s skipper told the crew to abandon the ship due to water coming through the emergency escape hatch.

Before boarding the liferaft the crew were able to get lifejackets and immersion suits from Guiding Light, but the raft capsized due to a wave, which resulted in six of the them being thrown into the North Sea.

Thankfully they were able to grab hold of the sister’s ships lifelines before it became fully submerged by water, with three being winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter, before being taken to hospital.

Skipper responsible for collision

The MAIB report said: “The skippers of Guiding Light and Guiding Star were compelled to leave the wheelhouse due to ineffective communications and the absence of a supervisor on deck to oversee fishing operations.”

In the report, several recommendations were made, which includes:

  • Crews should be informed of what to do in a flooding emergency.
  • Lifejackets and immersion suits be stored in a more suitable location.
  • The wheelhouse must not be left unattended.

In conclusion, the report stated: “The vessels collided because Guiding Light’s skipper left the wheelhouse unattended.

“The skipper did not have the cognitive resources to remain focused on watchkeeping at a critical time, which led to a decision that took them away from the navigational controls and unable to intervene to prevent a collision.”

