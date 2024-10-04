Aberdeen man marries wife in £100 wedding at historic venue alongside 99 other couples

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man marries wife in £100 wedding at historic venue alongside 99 other couples

With the cash they've saved, football-mad Thomas and Paige Mackintosh are funding more Tartan Army trips.

By Jamie Sinclair
The couple wed at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London to mark the venue's 100th anniversary. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
The couple wed at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London to mark the venue's 100th anniversary. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

When Thomas Mackintosh and his fiancée, Paige, spotted an opportunity to get married in a £100 ceremony along with 99 other couples they jumped at the chance.

Yes, there was the incentive of getting wed at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, an iconic venue in the heart of London which is celebrating its 100 year anniversary.

But the main reason was to save some cash on the nuptials to fund Tartan Army trips.

Tom, 31, and Paige, 27 – who are both mad football fans – married at the historic venue after Paige spotted a post on social media earlier this year offering 100 couples the chance to wed between 8am until 10.30pm on October 1.

She messaged her partner saying: “Hi. Do you want to get married for £100. Then we can spend more money on football trips. Lol.”

Her partner excitedly replied: “Go for it!!”

It was Paige that suggested the unique wedding opportunity. Image: Paige Mackintosh.

Paige told The Press and Journal: “Like many women, I’d always dreamed about my wedding day—the venue, the dress, and, of course, the partner.

“But when I met Tom, I knew that marrying him, no matter the place or time would make it the best day of my life.

“Like many football fans, saving up for the Germany trip (and a house) was our priority, which meant cutting costs elsewhere.

“A £100 wedding ceremony seemed like a great place to start.”

The happy couple outside Old Marylebone Town Hall. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Dream £100 wedding for football-loving couple

Heading to the venue on the tube, the happy couple and their guests were greeted by onlookers.

Former Harlaw Academy pupil Tom said: “We all bundled in on the tube with our wedding attires on.

“Everyone was being really kind and just very loving towards us.

“We even received a few compliments in Italian from some tourists.

“Our photographer has got some brilliant photos of Londoners in the middle of a wedding party often looking completely bemused.”

Tom, a BBC journalist, and Paige, a PR manager, were fully aware the ceremony would be short and swift.

“Each slot was around 15 minutes and if you arrived early you were taken early to help them out,” Tom added.

“We were doing so many interviews outside that our guests had to wait outside on our confetti shots, but I suppose that’s the nature of something like this.

“After that, we headed to a pub in Greenwich to carry on the celebrations.”

It wasn’t a stereotypical wedding for the duo, nor their guests! Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

There was even a little reminder of home for Aberdeen-born Tom throughout the proceedings.

“It was raining so a dreich day, but nothing I’m not used to in Aberdeen,” he said.

“In a way we actually quite liked it – we adapted, and everyone was carrying brollies.

“There’s absolutely nothing that we regret about the way that we did it, we’re still laughing even now.”

Newly-wed couple save cash to spend on matches

Paige, originally from Cheltenham, could not have cared less about football before meeting Tom.

“Who would’ve thought an English woman like me would end up so dedicated to supporting the Scotland National Team?” she said.

“My English father is still fuming about it.”

The couple follow Scotland home and away. Image: Thomas Mackintosh

The couple have received lots of congratulatory messages from people they’ve met on their travels supporting Tom’s home team.

“Many of the Tartan Army have sent their well wishes,” he said.

“Someone has even put a bottle of champagne behind a bar for us.”

They will be coming up to Aberdeen in the next couple of weeks for the Dundee United game.

“This will be Paige’s first time at Pittodrie,” said Tom.

“I told her that she was very lucky that the weddings already happened because I could be close to marrying Jimmy Thelin!”

Thom is set to take his new bride to watch the high-flying Dons at Pitodrie in coming weeks. Image: Yui Mok/ PA Wire

Honeymoon trips to watch Scotland play in Poland and Croatia were a no-brainer for the pair.

Paige said: “’And where’s the honeymoon?’ people ask.

‘The Nations League,’ we reply. Our friends and family shake their heads, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Conversation